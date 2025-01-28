Kevin Hart brings his childhood to the small screen with BET+’s adult animated series ‘Lil Kev’

You might think that you already know everything there is to know about Kevin Hart, but I’d be willing to bet that you’re wrong. To make sure folks get the story right, Kevin Hart, in collaboration with Hartbeat (Hart’s entertainment company) and BET+, is bringing a humorous and unfiltered half-hour animated series titled “Lil Kev” to the network this spring, inspired by the legendary comedian’s life. Most notably, the series is listed as “adult- animated,” which means that the kid-safe language limitations typically associated with an animated series will be gone.

Set in Hart’s North Philly neighborhood in 1993, “Lil Kev” will follow the shenanigans, realities, and lessons that Lil Kev learned from living around the way and from his family. Kevin Hart will voice the titular role of Lil Kev. Wanda Sykes will voice Lil Kev’s mother, Nancy, and Deon Cole will voice Lil Kev’s uncle, Uncle Richard. Additional casting has yet to be announced.

In a statement to Deadline, Hart said, “I’m excited to deepen the partnership between Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart. With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we’re bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me.”

“Lil Kev” hopes to demonstrate that though life was rocky at times, Hart’s optimism, wit, and a strong family unit propelled him to success from the streets of Philadelphia to Hollywood.

There is no release date for “Lil Kev” as of yet, but according to Deadline, the show will premiere in the spring on BET+.