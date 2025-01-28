Grant Ellis gave out his First Impression rose on ‘The Bachelor’ before he even met the ladies in person

Grant Ellis’ historic debut as the second Black lead of “The Bachelor” got off to a passionate start before he was even in the mansion.

On Monday, season 29 of the long-running reality dating show starring Ellis as the man looking for love among 25 women kicked off on ABC with lots of slinky, sparkly gowns, PowerPoint presentations, livestock (we’re serious), drama-causing early kisses, and, of course, plenty of red roses.

The 30-year-old day trader from Houston, Texas’ first major task as Bachelor, after meeting all 25 hopefuls one by one, was to narrow the group down to 18 by, of course, handing out 18 roses, including the highly coveted “First Impression” rose.

Ellis, a former professional basketball player, chose Alexe, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada—who arrived with a literal “no drama” llama named Linda—for his first impression rose. During the official rose ceremony, he gave the first rose to Litia, a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah, and the final rose to Parisa, a 29-year-old pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan.

While Alexe may have received the first impression rose in the mansion, Ellis had technically already given that out before he even met the rest of the women in person in a very sweet moment.

During the season’s introduction, viewers met the former basketball player’s family, saw his life before the show, and learned more about what he hopes to find. During a sweet moment when he explained the process of handing out roses to his grandmother, he bestowed her with one.

“This is my first rose that I’m ever going to hand out,” he says to his grandmother. “And this just signifies my love for you and how much I love you as my grandma. You’ll always be my ‘First Impression’ rose.”

Ellis has taken the helm as the latest “Bachelor” after appearing on season 21 of “The Bachelorette,” and he has already become a fan favorite.

Plenty of viewers have had much to say about the former professional basketball player online. For starters, many fans think he’s fine.

One user on X dubbed Ellis the “best looking bachelor to date” in a post.

Another user on the platform highlighted Ellis’ appeal across generations by writing in a post, “Not me and my momma tapped into the Bachelor. Grant Ellis fine as h—.”

Based on a preview of the season to come, it looks like Ellis is in store for quite a whirlwind journey to find love. He’s also determined; during his introduction during the season premiere he made one thing very clear: “My love story is going to happen.”