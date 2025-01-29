Rachael Kirkconnell says she was ‘blindsided’ by Matt James’ Instagram breakup post while boarding a plane

When the former lead of “The Bachelor,” Matt James, announced he and Rachael Kirkconnell had broken up after four years via an Instagram post, it came as a shock—and not just to the reality TV star’s fans. Kirkconnell herself was taken aback when he went public with the news, shortly after it happened.

While appearing on a recent episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the 28-year-old former contestant on “The Bachelor” shared how she’s been coping with the breakup and that she first saw the 33-year-old’s post while boarding a flight.

“Literally, the plane is taking off and I see his post, and that’s it,” Kirkconnell told Cooper. “I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see, and I’m still trying to process it.”

In the two weeks since the post, Kirkconnell has yet to make any sort of public post of her own. However, hours before the podcast aired, TMZ released footage of them catching Kirkconnell arriving at LAX before a flight. She confirmed there had not been any infidelity at play and told them she would speak more about it when she was ready.

“For now, I’m just protecting my peace,” she said.

Speaking to Cooper, she admitted, “I’m still in total shock.”

“I think that’s why I didn’t say anything,” she continued. “Still haven’t made a statement or anything because I’m processing this just like everyone else is.”

Kirkconnell added that leading up to the end of their relationship, she thought they were on the same page. The pair had even talked about picking out rings she claimed.

Ultimately, James highlighted aspects of their dynamic that concerned him when he broke things off with her.

“There were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife,” she explained. “At the end of the day, there are things that we aren’t compatible with. And the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that was really the main thing.”

Kirkconnell and James met during the historic 25th season of “The Bachelor,” when James starred as the franchise’s first Black male lead. Kirkconnell won the season as a contestant, receiving the final rose from James. Shortly after, though, the couple became ensnared in controversy when photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed party in college leaked. The pair broke up briefly but had rekindled things by May 2021.

In his breakup post, which was written as a prayer to God, James asked the lord to “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”