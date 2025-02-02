It’s official: Beyoncé is going back on tour—and this time, it’s a country celebration

It’s official. Beyoncé is going back on tour and it’s going to be a country good time.

The megastar posted a teaser on her Instagram in the wee hours of the morning, with the words “Cowboy Carter Tour” emblazoned on a blinking marquee.

But the sign was simple with no further details. After posting the sign, Beyoncé posted a photo of herself in platinum blonde microbraids and a grill.

Beyoncé grossed $579 million dollars on her Renaissance Tour in 2023, which hit cities across the U.S. and around the globe.

Fans of the singer expressed delight at the chance to go back outside to celebrate Cowboy Carter, with some joking that they may not have much money left but they’ll find it to support Queen Bey. “Just take my whole check….all of it!” wrote entertainment correspondent Nischelle Turner.

Beyoncé broke streaming records recently when she performed a first-of-its-kind NFL halftime performance, which was Cowboy Carter-themed and paid homage to many elements of Black Cowboy culture in Texas.

The performance smashed streaming records, drawing 27 million viewers—nearly 2.5 million more than the audience for the president’s inauguration.