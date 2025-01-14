Beyoncé postpones her announcement out of respect for LA wildfire recovery efforts

Beyoncé had the world on pins and needles waiting for her big Tuesday announcement, but the superstar wants the world to focus on something much bigger: the Los Angeles wildfires.

Early this morning, Beyoncé posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account in her signature black and white Renaissance tour font.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Beyoncé then encouraged her fans to visit her foundation BeyGood and support residents impacted by the tragic fires that have killed 24 people and displaced 150,000.

Through BeyGood, the singer and philanthropist has already donated 2.5 million dollars to support relief efforts.

Like many celebrities, Beyoncé owns a home in Los Angeles but residents have been begging media and onlookers to recognize that everyday working-class people have also been devasted by the wildfires across LA. The historically Black community of Altadena is one of the communities where Black families who’d worked all their lives to be homeowners must start over.

Beyoncé’s 2.5 million dollar donation through her charity was specifically directed to support them and came with like the following statement:

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

After her recent Beyoncé Bowl NFL halftime performance on Netflix, there was great excitement about the singer’s surprise announcement, with speculation that she was going on tour, dropping a new album, or possibly releasing a new product. However, like most things Beyoncé does, her messaging and timing are intentional, leaving many fans to be understanding of her choice to postpone the announcement.

“Class act… and thank you for donating Bey.. it’s a mess out here,” wrote comedian Loni Love.

“We love a considerate Queen,” wrote another user. “You do have a heart.”