Yeehaw! Beyoncé announces cities, dates, and tickets for ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

It looks like some Beyoncé fans are going to be spending Valentine’s Day attempting to score tickets to her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

After postponing the announcement of her “Cowboy Carter Tour” until the wee hours of Feb. 2 following the outbreak of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer followed up on Monday, Feb. 3, finally dropping cities and dates to buy tickets.

According to a Live Nation release, “Beyoncé will return to stages across the U.S. and Europe from April through July for the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” celebrating the release of her groundbreaking eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter.””

The tour, produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment, will kick off in Los Angeles on April 28 for a four-night run at the SoFi Satidum, followed by multi-night stops in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. The tour will span April 28 through July 11, and BeyHive presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 12 p.m. local time at beyonce.com.

The artist presale begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m. local time, and according to the release, there will be additional presale opportunities for Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up, and Mastercard. The general sale will begin on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12 p.m. local time.

This announcement arrives the morning after Beyoncé won big and made history at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. The most awarded artist in Grammy’s history took home Best Country Duo for “II Most Wanted,” with Miley Cyrus making her the first Black woman to do so since the Pointer Sisters won in a similar capacity in 1975. Then, much to her surprise, she won Best Country Album before, finally, after being nominated five times prior, she took home Album of the Year.

A visibly shocked Beyoncé accepted the award, nearly lost for words.

“It’s been many, many years,” she noted.

“I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell,” she added, referencing Linda Martell, the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

Since “Cowboy Carter” was released on March 29, 2024, it has gone platinum. It debuted at number one across multiple music charts, including the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart—making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve such a feat in the genre.

A complete list of dates and more details can be found at beyonce.com.