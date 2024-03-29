‘Cowboy Carter’ features Rumi Carter, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus and a cadre of Black talent

Beyhive, rejoice! Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album is here with collaborations that span generations from Linda Martell, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton to Tanner Adell, Shaboozey and even include her daughter Rumi Carter.

The wait is over. Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album is now available. Above, the superstar attends the Grammy ceremony in February in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “Act II” project of her “Renaissance” era sees her reclaiming yet another genre built by, and rooted in, Blackness. While “Renaissance” saw her reclaiming house, club and dance music to critical acclaim, “Cowboy Carter” sees the Texas-born superstar dive into country, folk and blues for a powerful sonic journey. While the features for Queen Bey’s long-awaited country record were rumored, now everyone finally knows who made it onto the album, and the performers did not disappoint.

The album’s interludes come from country music legends Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Dolly Parton, who all narrate the radio-themed record. Introducing tracks like the “Jolene” cover, “Ya Ya” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the additions of these music titans help give the album a true cinematic feel. With the narrations, these greats guide you through Beyoncé’s journey through the wild, wild west.

On “Blackbiird,” Beyoncé covers one of the most beloved songs of all time: The Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Under simple guitar, Beyoncé gracefully sings out the tune along with Black country singers of today, resulting in a track equal parts past and present. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts sing beautifully on the track, filling it out with stacked harmonies and a featured solo.

Recommended Stories

Miley Cyrus, who recently won her first Grammy (with Beyoncé in attendance) also appears on the album, singing with Bey on “II Most Wanted.” Shaboozey joins for uptempo dance tracks “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckin’,” while Willie Jones sings on the duet “Just For Fun.” Later on the album, Post Malone sings with Bey on “Levii’s Jeans.”

Perhaps the most emotional appearance on the record is that of Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi Carter, on “Protector.” In the song clearly inspired by Beyoncé’s children and her love for them, Rumi says at the top, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?”

As Time magazine points out, the album takes inspiration from various classics with “Ya Ya” interpolating “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walking,” while “II Most Wanted” seemingly interpolating the hit Fleetwood Mac ballad “Landslide.”

“Cowboy Carter” is available now.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.