Milwaukee County receives backlash after agreeing to sponsor a memorial for a murdered Black woman

Sade Carleena Robinson, 19, went missing in early April 2024 after going on a date with Maxwell Anderson, 33. Days later, her car was found on fire, and parts of her body were discovered by authorities around the city and surrounding areas.

Two weeks following her disappearance, Anderson was charged with arson and homicide in connection with her death, People magazine reported.

Almost a year later, her mother, Sheena Scarbrough, requested that the county sponsor a $7,000 memorial for her daughter, whose remains have yet to be recovered in full.

“We don’t have all of my baby’s remains, we don’t still have all of my baby’s remains,” Scarbrough said, according to FOX6. “We don’t have a gravesite to go to. This is still the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The city initially obliged Scarbrough’s request but halted its plans following a public backlash as planning was underway, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Speaking with the outlet about the matter, county supervisor Felesia Martin said many people wrote in to express that they didn’t want taxpayer money allocated to cover the service.

“It is most unfortunate that we’re at this moment in our country’s history where, once again, we feel very comfortable being overt with our prejudices, with our racism, and with just plain evil, hateful thoughts,” she said.

Another county official, Juan Martinez, said people “should be thoroughly ashamed” for the way they’ve treated Robinson’s family, especially her mother.

He added, “I just want to say shame on people for treating a grieving mother this way and making it a race thing, and treating her as subhuman when it’s absolutely unnecessary and absolutely unethical, and it shows the most disgusting and detestable parts of our society.”

Though Anderson is white and Robinson is Black, the authorities have not determined that she was victimized due to her race. It’s also been alleged that Anderson may not have been discriminating against his victims and attempted to victimize someone else before Robinson.

After being made aware of the backlash and the racial component attached to it, local business owner Omar Shaikh announced his intention to help on social media.

“I’m not understanding how this Sade Robinson is a racial thing,” he wrote in a post on X earlier this week. “I’ve heard firsthand how great of a girl she was & [Pizza Shuttle] top employee 4 years. I’m going to do a [Carnevor] dinner and raise the remaining $4,000 for her memorial. Can’t imagine what her family is going thru.”

Robinson met up with Anderson, a local bartender, for a first date first date. They were last seen together on surveillance footage from a local bar. Allegedly, he brought her back to his home after the date before ultimately murdering her, dismembering her body, and discarding the remains.

During a memorial service held last year on her birthday in May, she was remembered by friends and family for her infectious laugh and vibrant personality. She was a month away from finishing an associate degree in criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She is survived by her mother, father, younger sister, and many friends.

Anderson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson. Online court records show he has entered not guilty pleas. His trial is slated to begin May 5, FOX6 reported.