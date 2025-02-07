Must-watch movies and TV shows this Super Bowl weekend (Feb. 7-9)

Super Bowl weekend is here, and it’s time to gear up for the game of the year! The Kansas City Chiefs are going for the three-peat, aiming for their third win in a row against the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs previously beat the Eagles in the 2023 matchup. Can the Chiefs pull it off, or will the Eagles swoop in and steal the spotlight? Tune in this Sunday to see who comes out on top!

But that’s not all – the Super Bowl halftime show is going to be legendary. Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his five Grammy wins for the smash hit “Not Like Us,” is headlining the performance, and he’s bringing SZA along for the ride! Expect a musical firework show with their chart-toppers like “All the Stars,” “30 for 30,” and “Luther.” This halftime show is set to be a vibe and Kendrick has teased “storytelling” to be a huge part of the performance.

Whether you’re looking for a new series or something to watch in theaters, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on the latest must-sees, and get in the game-day mood with a few flicks. It’s the perfect weekend to cozy up and catch some of the hottest releases. Enjoy the weekend, and may the best team win!

1. “Love Hurts” (Watch in theaters)

“Love Hurts” is an action-comedy starring Ke Huy Quan (Oscar winner for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Ariana DeBose (Oscar winner for “West Side Story”). The movie follows Marvin Gable, a former hitman turned realtor, whose past comes back to haunt him when his brother starts hunting him down. The film also features Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch, and Sean Astin.

If you’re in the mood for action and laughs, “Love Hurts” hits theaters on February 7, 2025, and it’s worth checking out!

(Universal Pictures)

2. “Kinda Pregnant” (Watch on Netflix)

Amy Schumer is back in action with her latest comedy, “Kinda Pregnant”, streaming on Netflix starting February 5th. Not only does she star in the film, but Schumer also co-writes and produces, proving she’s a comedy powerhouse. In “Kinda Pregnant“, Schumer plays Lainy, a Brooklyn-based English teacher who starts to feel left behind when her best friend, Kate (Jillian Bell), announces her pregnancy.

Jealous and unsure of her own future, Lainy decides to fake her way through it by wearing a prosthetic baby bump to match Kate’s growing belly. But things get messy when she meets Josh (Will Forte), her dream guy, and her web of lies keeps growing more ridiculous by the day. If you’re up for a wild, hilarious ride, “Kinda Pregnant” is a must-watch this February!

(Netflix)

3. “Sweet Magnolias” (Watch on Netflix)

“Sweet Magnolias” is back with its highly anticipated fourth season, streaming on Netflix starting February 6, 2025! This heartwarming romantic drama, based on the “Sweet Magnolias” novels by Sherryl Woods, follows three lifelong best friends—Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley)—as they navigate the ups and downs of romance, family, and career in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

The series has been a fan favorite since it first premiered in 2020, and season 4 picks up right where the emotional rollercoaster left off, with plenty of drama, love, and friendship to keep you hooked. Whether you’re team Maddie, Dana Sue, or Helen, this season promises even more twists and turns as these strong, supportive women continue to face life’s challenges together. Don’t miss out on the next chapter of “Sweet Magnolias”!

(Netflix)

4. “Apple Cider Vinegar” (Watch on Netflix)

Netflix’s new true-crime series, “Apple Cider Vinegar”, dives into the outrageous scam of Belle Gibson, the Australian wellness influencer who convinced the world she beat cancer through clean living. Her empire, built on lies about curing terminal cancer with diet and lifestyle, led to millions of followers and a successful app.

Based on “The Woman Who Fooled the World”, the series explores Belle’s rise and fall, while also shining a light on the dark side of wellness culture and social media. With a mix of dark comedy and drama, it’s a binge-worthy look at the dangers of quick fixes in the wellness world. Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever takes on the role that is already generating more Emmy buzz for her performance.

(Netflix)

5. “Clean Slate” (Watch on Prime Video)

Before the Super Bowl, check out “Clean Slate,” the brand-new sitcom co-created by and starring Emmy winner Laverne Cox, streaming on Prime Video starting Feb. 6, 2025. The series follows Desiree (Cox), who returns to her small Alabama hometown after 23 years to reunite with her father, Harry (George Wallace). But Harry is in for a big surprise — his son is now Desiree, a proud trans woman. The show blends heartfelt moments with humor as Desiree navigates her relationship with her father and the challenges of coming back home. It’s a funny and heartwarming look at family, identity, and fresh starts.

(Prime Video)

6. “The Z-Suite” (Watch on Tubi)

Lauren Graham is back on TV, trading small-town life in “Gilmore Girls” for the corporate world in “The Z-Suite”, a hilarious new series on Tubi. Premiering February 6, 2025, with two episodes, “The Z-Suite” follows Monica Marks (Graham), a seasoned advertising expert, and her loyal assistant Doug Garcia (Nico Santos) as they get pushed out of their top positions by a new team of Gen Z employees.

Led by social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun), the fresh-faced team replaces Monica and Doug after a major blunder. But Monica isn’t going down without a fight—she sets out to reclaim her career and take down the Gen Z squad in a battle of the old guard vs. the new. With a cast that also includes Mark McKinney, Rhys Darby, and Spencer Stevenson, this comedy is full of laughs, rivalries, and corporate chaos.

(Tubi)

7. “Abbott Elementary” (Watch on ABC/Hulu)

Abbott Elementary is back and better than ever in its fourth season, and it’s easily the best one yet! With hilarious holiday episodes, heartfelt moments, and even a crossover with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, this season has been full of surprises.

The latest episode, which aired on February 5th, was directed by none other than Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory. This is a huge milestone, as it’s the first time a main cast member has directed an episode of the series! If you’re not watching yet, now’s the perfect time to catch up on this buzzy broadcast comedy that’s been winning hearts and laughs all around!

(ABC)

8. Super Bowl (Watch on Fox)

