From Apple Genius to ‘Abbott Elementary’: How Quinta Brunson flexes her tech skills on set

Before becoming the award-winning comedy writer and actress the world knows her as today, Quinta Brunson wore many hats. Recently, during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the “Abbott Elementary” creator reflected on the plethora of odd jobs she worked before reaching her big break in Hollywood.

“I worked as a dance teacher for many years after school. And I worked at the Apple Store. I was at the Genius Bar,” she told the hosts, per People magazine. “But I was an FRS [Family Room Specialist], so I would fix phones, iPods and iPads… computers were for the big boys.”

Brunson also shared some of her failed gigs, like a stint folding jeans at American Eagle, which she says she was “very bad at” and “was not [her] calling.”

Though Brunson has come a long way since her days working retail and her publicist advised her not to talk about it, the star uses some of the skills she acquired. Still remembering “a thing or two” from her time at the Genius Bar, Brunson explained how she serves as on-site tech support for her “Abbott Elementary” co-stars.

“I help Sheryl [Lee Ralph] all the time on the show,” she shared. “And Lisa [Ann Walter].”

Recommended Stories

To which co-host Kelly Ripa responded, “You know what? It’s an embarrassment of riches. To work on that show that you’ve created so beautifully, that you write so beautifully. … And then, to have somebody who used to be at the [Genius] Bar helping you with your tech.”

In addition to maintaining her Genius Bar skills, Brunson’s work on “Abbott Elementary” would also impress her younger self. Ahead of the show’s season premiere, Brunson shared her excitement for the special guests scheduled to appear in season three.

“I realized we have a lot of incredible guest stars this season, I’m not going to tell you who they are,” she explained. “We always write the characters first [so] we don’t think, ‘Oh, we want to get this person on our show.’ So it’s really exciting when we wind up with these actors who, if I were a kid I’d have to tell my kid self, ‘This person’s on your show.’”

Hinting at the appearance of “comedic heroes” and people whom she considers extremely talented, Brunson was very vague about what’s to come.

“You can expect some really big changes that kind of make life with our characters more fun in my opinion,” she teased.

Catch the show’s “supersized,” hour-long season premiere tonight on ABC.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.