Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

After a highly publicized trial and a guilty verdict, new court documents have “dismissed” all claims against rapper Jonathan Majors.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 22, 2024
Was Jonathan Majors case dismissed?, Jonathan Majors lawsuit dropped, Jonathan Majors criminal case,Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend, Jonathan Majors ex-girlfriend drops lawsuit, Jonathan Majors defamation lawsuit, Jonathan Majors assault theGrio.com
Jonathan Majors attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

New court records filed in New York on Thursday reveal that Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against the former Marvel actor. 

In March 2023, Majors was arrested by New York police on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, harassment, and strangulation after a dispute with Jabarri. Despite the “Creed III” actor denying the allegations, the star went through a highly publicized trial in November 2023. Majors was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault against Jabbari in December 2023 and sentenced to probation and a 52-week batterer’s intervention program in April 2024. 

In the wake of his arrest and conviction, Majors, who had been a fast-rising Hollywood star, was dropped from his talent management and PR firms and lost his partnership deals with the U.S. Army, Disney, and Marvel.  

Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ lands theatrical release for early 2025
Also Read:
Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ lands theatrical release for early 2025

However, this week, a joint filing from Majors and Jabbari’s attorneys stated that “all claims against Defendant […] are hereby dismissed with prejudice,” per Variety. 

Throughout the criminal case, the former Marvel actor maintained his innocence. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Majors revealed that he was “shocked and afraid” when the jury released its guilty verdict. Following his conviction, the actor received the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where he addressed his trial and sentencing in an emotional acceptance speech. 

“As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger,” Majors said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that. I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors. Mr. Creed. Mr. Kang… I felt like a little scared, weak boy despite the support and the evidence that was in my favor. I knew s— was bad. It was bad because of who I was and what I am.”

He continued, “We live in a world where men — Black men in particular — are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me personally, I ain’t none of that. It was fun, but I’m just me. I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings. I acknowledge them.”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged
Also Read:
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Nearly $100 million awarded to the family of a man fatally shot in his apartment by an officer

Nearly $100 million awarded to the family of a man fatally shot in his apartment by an officer

By TheGrio

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

By TheGrio

Former Marine misused a combat technique in fatal subway chokehold of Jordan Neely, trainer testifies

Former Marine misused a combat technique in fatal subway chokehold of Jordan Neely, trainer testifies

By TheGrio

Her Dog Led Police Right To The Man Who Killed Her, And It Turned Out To Be Her Own Cousin

Her Dog Led Police Right To The Man Who Killed Her, And It Turned Out To Be Her Own Cousin

By Chip Chick

She Threatened To Allow Her Dog To Attack The Police Officers Who Pulled Her Over For Driving Drunk With Kids In The Car

She Threatened To Allow Her Dog To Attack The Police Officers Who Pulled Her Over For Driving Drunk With Kids In The Car

By Chip Chick

Illinois Supreme Court Shockingly Overturns Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Charges

Illinois Supreme Court Shockingly Overturns Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Charges

By TheMix.net