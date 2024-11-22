Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

New court records filed in New York on Thursday reveal that Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against the former Marvel actor.

In March 2023, Majors was arrested by New York police on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, harassment, and strangulation after a dispute with Jabarri. Despite the “Creed III” actor denying the allegations, the star went through a highly publicized trial in November 2023. Majors was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault against Jabbari in December 2023 and sentenced to probation and a 52-week batterer’s intervention program in April 2024.

In the wake of his arrest and conviction, Majors, who had been a fast-rising Hollywood star, was dropped from his talent management and PR firms and lost his partnership deals with the U.S. Army, Disney, and Marvel.

However, this week, a joint filing from Majors and Jabbari’s attorneys stated that “all claims against Defendant […] are hereby dismissed with prejudice,” per Variety.

Throughout the criminal case, the former Marvel actor maintained his innocence. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Majors revealed that he was “shocked and afraid” when the jury released its guilty verdict. Following his conviction, the actor received the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where he addressed his trial and sentencing in an emotional acceptance speech.

“As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger,” Majors said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that. I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors. Mr. Creed. Mr. Kang… I felt like a little scared, weak boy despite the support and the evidence that was in my favor. I knew s— was bad. It was bad because of who I was and what I am.”

He continued, “We live in a world where men — Black men in particular — are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me personally, I ain’t none of that. It was fun, but I’m just me. I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings. I acknowledge them.”