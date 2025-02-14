Issa Rae cancels sold-out event at the Kennedy Center following Trump’s takeover 

Fans will receive refunds after Issa Rae cancels her upcoming show at the Kennedy Center due to what she deems an “infringement on the value” of the institution.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 14, 2025
Issa Rae kennedy Center, An Evening with Issa Rae, Issa Rae Trump Kennedy Center theGrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Issa Rae speaks during Cast Jewelry x Issa Rae Launch Event at Nordstrom NYC Flagship on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

Issa Rae is standing on business. In light of President Donald Trump’s recent election as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Rae has canceled her previously scheduled event at the venue. 

The “Insecure” creator announced the news on her Instagram story on Thursday, writing: 

“Hey D.C Fam, Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for ‘An Evening With [Me].’ Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the value of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.” 

Rae concluded the statement by assuring fans that “all tickets will be refunded” for the event scheduled for March 16. The award-winning multi-hyphenate joins a broader exodus of talent withdrawing from the arts center after Trump’s takeover. Earlier this week, Shonda Rhimes resigned from her position on the board. 

Like Rae, the Shondaland creator confirmed her departure on Instagram, sharing a quote from John F Kennedy: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”

Over the last week, President Trump launched an aggressive plan, dismissing 18 members of the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, its chairman, and its president with the goal of reshaping the nation’s cultural center. Replacing the Biden administration’s previously appointed board members with his own appointees, Trump says “the Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation.” 

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump declared on Truth Social, per Time magazine. “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

As of now, Rae has not revealed any plans to reschedule her event at another venue in Washington, D.C. 

