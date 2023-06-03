theGrio Style Guide: The first-ever Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue is getting a new gig

In this week’s Style Guide, we discuss Edward Enninful’s big promotion, the Teyana Taylor sneaker mania, Issa Rae's Barbie doll, and more.

Loading the player...

It looks like things are shaking up at one of Condé Nast’s brands.

On Friday, news broke that after six years, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful is stepping away in favor of a new role. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Enninful is moving into the position of global creative and cultural adviser of Vogue. He will assume the post in 2024 and become an editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Edward Enninful attends the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief will be taking on a broader role with Vogue next year while retaining a voice at British Vogue. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A memo by Enninful obtained by WWD said this move resulted from conversations with his bosses, Anna Wintour and Roger Lynch, about how he could have “a broader role” in advancing Vogue on a global scale. However, he said, “For now, everything remains the same, and I’m so excited about what the future holds for us. I would like to thank Roger and Anna for their continued support.”

Enninful is also actively looking for his replacement, in a sense. He said he’s searching for a “head of editorial content” for British Vogue. This role more closely aligns with Condé Nast’s management structure that renders traditional editors-in-chief obsolete.

Enninful stepped into the editor-in-chief role in 2017, becoming British Vogue’s first-ever Black editor-in-chief and the first Black man to head a Vogue publication. Since then, he has evolved the outlet with his forward-thinking, staying on top of the ever-changing ways the world consumes fashion-related content.

In January, Enninful covered Paper magazine and sat down for a Q&A with his longtime friend and collaborator, supermodel Linda Evangelista. The two discussed how the fashion industry has changed over the years, and Enninful said creating fashion content isn’t just “one thing” anymore.

He said, “You have to surprise. You have to create conversation. So I’m very aware of that.”

Perhaps Teyana Taylor had this in mind when she launched her now-viral sneaker sale earlier in the week. Or maybe it was the sentiment behind Mattel’s release of Issa Rae’s President Barbie doll. We get into this and more below.

Teyana Taylor’s first collaboration with Air Jordan flies off the shelves

Teyana Taylor attends the May 1 Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party at the Mark Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

If you are interested in shopping Teyana Taylor’s highly anticipated debut collaboration with Air Jordan, which dropped on June 1, you may want to act fast.

The R&B singer and actress’ sneaker with the brand, dubbed the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 A Rose From Harlem sneaker, sold out within minutes, according to Billboard. Footage of the long line snaking down the block made its way across social media. Taylor was on hand for the event, signing sneakers. She warned her fans that it was “first come first served” on social media

Taylor first teased the collaboration, which includes a limited collection of apparel, in February. A week before the official release, the “A Thousand and One” star began delighting fans on social media with a look at her campaign for the collection in a series of posts up until the big day. The campaign featured Taylor, her daughter, her mother and her grandmother in regal glamour and streetwear.

While quite a bit has sold out, some sizes in some styles – including a varsity jacket, T-shirts with rose designs, and a pair of sweatpants – are still available to shop online, ranging in price from $60 to $750.

Bethann Hardison’s documentary ‘Invisible Beauty’ is making its Tribeca Film Festival debut

Bethann Hardison attends the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library on April 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The fashion industry trailblazer, activist and New York cultural icon Bethann Hardison is gearing up for her documentary, “Invisible Beauty,” to make its Tribeca Film Festival debut on June 13. According to WWD, “Invisible Beauty” chronicles Hardison’s evolution from a runway model to an agent, activist, mentor, champion of diversity and beyond. Hardison co-directed the film with Frédéric Tcheng, who directed the documentaries “Halston” and “Dior and I.”

Hardison told the outlet that because of a personal connection to the Tribeca Film Festival, she considers this upcoming New York debut a full-circle moment.

“People think it’s my life story. In a way, it’s not. It’s a story about a woman who was very dedicated to making change,” she said. “You get a chance to see her youthfulness and a little bit about her background and family. The common thread of the story is really her activism and the advocacy.”

Thread Beauty is donating 15% of purchases for Pride Month

Gloss It lipgloss in a new “takepride” colorway. (Photo credit: Thread Beauty)

It’s Pride Month! And in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, Thread Beauty, a Black-owned and woman-founded brand, is committing 15% of every purchase to numerous LGBTQ+ organizations, including LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Black AIDS Institute, The Trevor Project, and the Audre Lorde Project. With over $40k donated since the brand’s launch in 2021, this initiative aligns with the brand’s mission to create a safe space for everyone (regardless of gender or sexual orientation) to feel empowered to express their authentic selves.

Thread Beauty also announced a new “gloss it” product shade. Inspired by the colors in the LGBTQ+ flag, the new “#takepride” colorway is a multi-layered rainbow design of six tinted shades in the brand’s traditional moisturizing formula.

Shop the gloss it lip gloss #takepride ($8) at threadbeauty.co and Target.

Issa Rae’s President Barbie gets her own doll

President Barbie Doll from the movie “Barbie.” (Photo credit: Mattel/ Jason Tidwell/Audra Bennette)

New Black Barbie alert!

In preparation for the upcoming “Barbie” film by Greta Gerwig, Mattel released a new collection of toys based on characters from the movie, including Issa Rae’s President Barbie. According to a press release obtained by theGrio, the dolls in the collection will feature looks fans will get to see on the big screen. In addition to Rae’s doll, the collection includes the film’s rendition of Barbie in four different styles, three different Ken dolls, a fashion pack, Barbie’s pink convertible Corvette, playsets and more.

In a video posted to social media by Barbie, Rae admires her Barbie and gives props to Gerwig for the doll.

“Shoutout to Greta Gerwig because she was like, ‘What would your President look like?’ And I was like, ‘I feel like she would be in a ball gown leading,’ and she was like, ‘Done,’” Rae said, adding, “This is outstanding. Wow.”

The collection available now retails online and in stores from $6.49 to $149.99.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.