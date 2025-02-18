Wendy Williams celebrates her father’s 94th birthday amid guardianship battle

Wendy Williams made it to Miami just in time to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday.

The former talk show host — who has been open about her struggles under a court-appointed guardianship — was photographed at Miami International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 15. Despite initially expressing uncertainty about whether she’d be allowed to attend, a judge ruled that Wendy could travel to Florida for two days to be with her dad, Thomas Williams Sr., on his 94th birthday.

In recently surfaced photos, Wendy, 60, appears in good spirits, smiling while seated in a motorized scooter upon arrival. This visit marks a significant moment for the media personality, as she has repeatedly voiced concerns about her limited autonomy under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey, who has been overseeing her finances and health care since 2022. The legal arrangement has also restricted her family’s contact with her.

Just last month, Wendy broke down in tears during an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” where she revealed she wasn’t sure she’d be permitted to visit her father.

“My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” she said at the time, blaming the “person who is holding me hostage.”

Speaking directly about Morrissey, Wendy added, “Listen, I don’t know if she’s going to let me see my dad for his birthday.”

According to People magazine, a source familiar with the case explained that while Wendy remains under guardianship, the court has ultimate authority over decisions concerning her well-being, including whether she can travel. While her ongoing health concerns — most notably her recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia — have been cited as reasons for strict oversight, Wendy has made it clear that she doesn’t believe her diagnosis is accurate and is currently undergoing a new medical evaluation to challenge it.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said, emphasizing the urgency of seeing her father, given his age. “I’m exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised.”

Despite the challenges, this isn’t the first time Wendy has made it to Florida to see family. She previously visited for her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s graduation from Florida International University and was able to reunite with her father during that trip.

Reflecting on that rare family moment, Wendy expressed pride in her son’s accomplishments, saying, “Talk about the great time we had—seeing my dad—we all went out and had a party.”