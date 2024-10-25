Rihanna confirms she will be at the 2025 Met Gala

Supporting her partner and 2025 Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky, Rihanna plans to return to the annual fashion event for its historically Black theme. 

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 25, 2024
Rihanna plans to return to the annual fashion event for its historically Black theme. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

After her notable absence at the 2024 Met Gala, Rihanna has confirmed that she will be making her return to the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this upcoming year. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty mogul said she doesn’t currently know much about what her partner and 2025 Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky has planned, but she does know she will be in attendance. 

“He didn’t tell me anything,” she told the outlet. “All we have planned is to be there.”

Last month, the Met Gala made history with the announcement of its 2025 co-chairs — all Black men — and upcoming exhibition celebrating Black male style. With the help of Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and honorary co-chair LeBron James, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute annual exhibition will focus on race and men’s fashion under the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” fans predict there will be an emphasis on dandyism, which Miller describes as “dressing wisely and well.”

“[Black dandyism is] a strategy and a tool to rethink identity, to reimagine the self in a different context,” she added, per Vogue. “To really push a boundary — especially during the time of enslavement, to really push a boundary on who and what counts as human, even.”

The exhibit, which aims to illustrate Black people’s evolution into global fashion trendsetters, will highlight paintings, photography, and garments celebrating Black style from the 18th century to the present. While fashion enthusiasts speculate about how the theme will influence the Met Gala’s dress code, Rihanna is percolating about how she will approach her red carpet look (or looks). 

“I’m not worried about [A$AP]; I’m worried about what I’m gonna do,” she laughed, noting Rocky’s willingness to provide fashion advice or advice in general. “I never ask him for help, but he’s always willing to help. You can come to him — even if you’re an opp — and say, ‘Can you help me on my project, give me advice?’ And he will give you advice. I’ve seen it.” 

Rihanna is a Met Gala veteran in her own right. Through the years, fans and attendees alike highly anticipate her appearance on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps. Since making her Met Gala debut in 2007, Rihanna has grown to be one of the few celebrities to consistently top “best-dressed” lists for the event, nailing the theme each year and famously co-chairing the gala in 2018. Even when the star opted out of participating in the biggest night in fashion in 2022, her presence was still felt as Vogue and the Met Costume Institute created a virtual statue of a pregnant Rihanna, mirroring her May 2022 Vogue Cover, for the exhibit promotions. 

The 2025 Met Gala is set to take place on May 5, and the official dress code will be revealed early next year.

