Tyler Perry releases trailer to upcoming film ‘Duplicity’

Tyler Perry is gearing up to release a new film. This week, Tyler Perry Studios released the trailer for its upcoming film “Duplicity,” which tackles themes of police brutality.

Produced in collaboration with Amazon Studios, the film stars “Vampire Diaries” alum Kat Graham, who plays an attorney seeking justice for a Black man who was fatally shot by the police. Graham stars alongside Ronreaco Lee, Tyler Lepley, and Meagan Tandy in the film written, produced and directed by Perry.

“In ‘Duplicity,’ high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye),” the film’s synopsis reads. “With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.”

“Duplicity” will be the second film produced under the four-picture deal with Amazon Studios Perry signed with Amazon Studios in 2022; the first was 2024’s “Divorce in The Black” starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects” to their global audience.

Perry planned to make his Amazon Studios debut with “Duplicity,” which he originally announced under the title “Black, White and Blue” in 2023.

“Dupicity” is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2025.