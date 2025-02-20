Tyler Perry releases trailer to upcoming film ‘Duplicity’

Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, and Tyler Lepley team up with Tyler Perry for a new Prime Video film, “Duplicity.”

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 20, 2025
Tyler Perry Duplicity, Duplicity trailer, Duplicity Prime Video, Amazon Studios Tyler Perry, theGrio.com
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the 16th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 19, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry is gearing up to release a new film. This week, Tyler Perry Studios released the trailer for its upcoming film “Duplicity,” which tackles themes of police brutality. 

Produced in collaboration with Amazon Studios, the film stars “Vampire Diaries” alum Kat Graham, who plays an attorney seeking justice for a Black man who was fatally shot by the police. Graham stars alongside Ronreaco Lee, Tyler Lepley, and Meagan Tandy in the film written, produced and directed by Perry. 

“In ‘Duplicity,’ high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the shooting of her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband (Joshua Adeyeye),” the film’s synopsis reads. “With the help of her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.” 

“Duplicity” will be the second film produced under the four-picture deal with Amazon Studios Perry signed with Amazon Studios in 2022; the first was 2024’s “Divorce in The Black” starring Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said, as previously reported by theGrio. “I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects” to their global audience.

Perry planned to make his Amazon Studios debut with “Duplicity,” which he originally announced under the title “Black, White and Blue” in 2023. 

“Dupicity” is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. 

Tyler Perry signs four-picture Amazon Studios film deal
Also Read:
Tyler Perry signs four-picture Amazon Studios film deal

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

‘Life-threatening cold’ expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding

‘Life-threatening cold’ expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding

By TheGrio

Grieving Detroit mother who lost two children to freezing temperatures says her pleas for help went unanswered

Grieving Detroit mother who lost two children to freezing temperatures says her pleas for help went unanswered

By TheGrio

About 300 Detroit residents forced to evacuate their homes due to a water line break

About 300 Detroit residents forced to evacuate their homes due to a water line break

By TheGrio

More snow headed to Long Island Tuesday night into Wednesday

More snow headed to Long Island Tuesday night into Wednesday

By Greater Long Island

NWS: Long Island sees over 3 inches of snow; more snow and rain expected

NWS: Long Island sees over 3 inches of snow; more snow and rain expected

By Greater Long Island

Long Island covered in snow that reached 5.1 inches in Nassau

Long Island covered in snow that reached 5.1 inches in Nassau

By Greater Long Island