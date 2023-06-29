Tyler Perry to make Amazon Studios debut with ‘Black, White, & Blue’

The upcoming film announcement comes months after Perry signed his four-picture deal with the studio.

Tyler Perry is making his Amazon Studios debut. His first film with the studio under his four-picture film deal, “Black, White & Blue” is written, directed by, and produced by the media mogul.

Per the logline sent to theGrio in a press release, the film follows Fela Blackburn’s life which is, “shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth.”

Director Tyler Perry attends the “Acrimony” New York Premiere on March 27, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“But as the truth unfolds, Fela learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal,” the synopsis concludes. Perry produces the film via Tyler Perry Studios, alongside Angi Bones and Will Areu of the studio and Jamall Ellzy.

The film stars Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), Tyler Lepley (“Harlem”), Meagan Tandy (“Batwoman”), Josh Adeyeye (“Ruthless”), RonReaco Lee (“First Wives Club”), Jimi Stanton (“Your Honor”), Shannon LaNier (“God’s Not Dead 3”), and Nick Barrotta (“The Oval”).

As theGrio previously reported, Perry first signed his four-picture deal with Amazon Studios last November. “Jennifer Salke (head of Amazon Studios) and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to their global audience,” he shared in a statement at the time.

