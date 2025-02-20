‘Wicked’ choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

"I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," actress Cynthia Erivo said in response to her hosting ht 2025 Tony awards.

Associated Press
Feb 20, 2025
cynthia erivo, cynthis erivo tony awards theGrio..com
Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, who has been earning awards left and right, will next be handing them out — she’s been picked to be the host of the Tony Awards.


“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Cynthia Erivo makes history with second Best Actress Oscar nomination, Colman Domingo receives his first
Also Read:
Cynthia Erivo makes history with second Best Actress Oscar nomination, Colman Domingo receives his first


Erivo has won a Grammy, Emmy and a Tony, as well as a Golden Globe, SAG Award and three Academy Award nominations.
This season’s Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at its familiar home of Radio City Music Hall. They will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.


The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.


“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe — and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theater Wing and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League.

How Brandy helped Cynthia Erivo find her voice
Also Read:
How Brandy helped Cynthia Erivo find her voice

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Stephen Curry captures MVP honors in All-Star Game at home, leads Shaq’s OGs to victory

Stephen Curry captures MVP honors in All-Star Game at home, leads Shaq’s OGs to victory

By TheGrio

Woman withdraws civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleging she was raped at age 13

Woman withdraws civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleging she was raped at age 13

By TheGrio

To these Black retirees, the federal civil service now under attack was a path to the middle class

To these Black retirees, the federal civil service now under attack was a path to the middle class

By TheGrio

‘Gladiator 2’ Star Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence After He’s Snubbed By The Oscars – ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

‘Gladiator 2’ Star Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence After He’s Snubbed By The Oscars – ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

By TheMix.net

A Buick Grand National Like Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Car Was Once Sold For $550,000

A Buick Grand National Like Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Car Was Once Sold For $550,000

By American Cars And Racing

Heartache as Gentle Soul Escapes a Dog Fighting Ring—But What Happened Next Is Even Worse

Heartache as Gentle Soul Escapes a Dog Fighting Ring—But What Happened Next Is Even Worse

By Rocky Kanaka