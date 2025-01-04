How Brandy helped Cynthia Erivo find her voice

“I was five years old when I knew I could make some sort of sound that made people happy,” Cynthia Erivo tells W magazine. “But I think I was about 11 years old when I realized I could actually sing.”

Erivo is one of several stars featured in the outlet’s 2025 edition of W’s “Best Performances” series, in which she gives insight into her journey prior to becoming a Tony and Grammy winner for the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple” and a double Oscar nominee for her work in 2019’s “Harriet.” Now, she’s a 2025 Golden Globe nominee for the musical extravaganza “Wicked,” a role that has taken her career to stratospheric new heights.

At 37, Erivo has already had an incredible career that has spanned the stage and both the small and big screens, but as she tells it, the affirmation of her undeniable talent came thanks in part to the music of another young star.

Cover and Cover story: Lynn Hirschberg, Photos: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W magazine

“There’s a song called ‘Almost Doesn’t Count’ by Brandy, from her album ‘Never Say Never.’ I would sing that all the time on the playground,” she explained. “The first time I sang onstage was during a nativity play. I was a shepherd, and they asked me to do ‘Silent Night.’



“I don’t know why a shepherd was going to be singing, but I guess I was the only kid brave enough at that point to sing by themselves,” she added.

Amidst the whirlwind of the “Wicked” press tour, Erivo has seemingly been everywhere, sparking memes, much-needed discussion, rabid fandom, and occasionally controversy in the process. Taking on the lead role of Elphaba, she’s also brought her own brand of magic to the much-beloved Broadway character, drawing parallels between her journey and those of many Black women and girls.

Still, Erivo apparently has a few more tricks up her sleeve, including a “secret” talent she’d relied on for decades.

“It’s not a secret anymore. I can whistle in tune, as in I can whistle like I sing,” she tells W. “I learned I could whistle when I was about 10, and I never stopped. Now, sort of absentmindedly, I’ll whistle instead of singing. If I’m at a rehearsal and my throat gets tired and I just can’t sing anymore, I’ll whistle instead.”

So, what doesn’t Erivo do? Karaoke, if she can help it.

“I like listening to other people do karaoke. But when you are a singer, you actually end up singing, and that’s not the point of it. We’re not here for a concert. It’s supposed to be a game,” she explained, adding one minor exception that we can’t help but hope to hear one day — and no, it isn’t by Brandy.

“But if I had to sing a karaoke song, it would probably be ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero,’ by Tina Turner.”





