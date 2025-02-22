Kamala Harris gives urgent reminder while accepting Chairman’s Award at 56th NAACP Image Awards: ‘We know exactly what to do’

The 56th NAACP Image Awards returned on Saturday evening, broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Black talent and achievement on full display.

After the ceremony’s host, Deon Cole, started things off with a prayer for Black wayward figures, such as Kanye West, some of Black culture’s brightest stars, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, were celebrated.

Harris was honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award for her public service career that spans years as an attorney, prosecutor, and senator and for becoming the first Black woman to serve as Vice President and win the Democratic presidential bid. Saturday evening marked her first television appearance since leaving office.

While accepting the award, Harris gave an urgent reminder to the crowd and those watching at home.

“This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness and hatred. And those who forged the NAACP, those who carried its legacy forward, had no illusions about the forces they were up against — no illusions about how stony the road would be,” she said, adding that some may be overwhelmed by the current climate and at a loss for what to do.

“But we know exactly what to do because we have done it before, and we will do it again,” she continued. “We use our power; we organize, mobilize, we educate, and we advocate. Because, you see, our power has never come from having an easy path. Our strength flows from our faith — faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction. Not because it is easy but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it.”

The former vice president explained that there can be “no illusions” about what we are up against in “this chapter of our American story.”

However, she said at the close of her remarks, “This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office — nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us — by we the people. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States.”

Other major honorees of the evening included Queen Latifah, who won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “Equalizer,” Michael Rainey Jr., who won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Power Book II: Ghost,” Quinta Brunson, who won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary,” and Damon Wayans, after being nominated six times, took home Best Actor in a Comedy Series for “Poppa’s House.”

The Wayans Family was also inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame for their legacy in comedy spanning the stage, film, TV and beyond.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans accept the NAACP Awards Hall of Fame award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kerry Washington secured the win for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for “The Six Triple Eight” and elicited laughs when, after concluding her acceptance speech, she ran back out on stage because she thought she had forgotten to thank Tyler Perry. She hadn’t, however, but the moment led to the whole room thanking the veteran producer.

Thanking Perry became a theme by the time Washington returned to the stage for a third time, this time joined by the rest of the cast of “The Six Triple Eight” to claim the prize for outstanding motion picture.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Martin Lawrence snagged Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the Founders Award went to BET, and, Dave Chappelle received the President’s Award.

The ceremony took place in Pasadena, south of the historic Black Altadena neighborhood. Los Angeles native Morris Chestnut appeared on stage to spread awareness for many of the Black residents who have been impacted by the historic devastation caused by the recent wildfires.

“Homes were lost, stores destroyed, countless lives shattered, and over two dozen souls gone forever,” said Chestnut, who added that 22 Altadena residents were in attendance.

“But what was not lost is the spirit of our community,” he said.

The evening ended with the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award, with nominees Keke Palmer, Shannon Sharpe, Kevin Hart, Cynthia Erivo and Kendrick Lamar. Palmer was the victor with the win marking her 21st nomination and 8th win.