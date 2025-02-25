Elon Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies

Several government agencies, including the FBI and State Department, have told their employees not to respond to Musk's email.

Associated Press
Feb 25, 2025
DOGE, Elon Musk,
Elon Musk at the Gaylord National Resort &; Convention Center, Thursday, February 20th 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (AP Foto/Jose Luis Magana)

Elon Musk is vowing yet again to fire any federal workers who don’t respond to an email asking them to list five things they accomplished last week. Just after 7 p.m. EST — hours after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management had directed agencies that responses to its email were optional — Musk again threatened federal workers in a post on X, his social media platform.

Here’s the latest:

Musk vows yet again to fire federal workers who don’t respond to his email

Just hours after the U.S. Office of Personnel Management had directed agencies that responses to its email were optional, Musk again threatened federal workers in a post on X, his social media platform.

He wrote: “Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination.”

President Donald Trump backed Musk earlier Monday, two days after OPM initially sent an email asking federal workers to list five things they accomplished last week. Several government agencies, including the FBI and State Department, have told their employees not to respond.

Hegseth says he fired the top military lawyers because they weren’t ‘well-suited’ for the jobs

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that he was replacing the top lawyers for the military services because he didn’t think they were “well-suited” to provide recommendations when lawful orders are given.

On Friday, Trump abruptly fired the chair, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and Hegseth followed that by firing Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, and the vice chief of the Air Force, Gen. James C. Slife. He also said he was “requesting nominations” for the jobs of judge advocate general for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He did not identify the lawyers by name. The Navy JAG, Vice Adm. Christopher French, retired about two months ago, and there was already an ongoing effort to seek a replacement. The Army JAG, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, and Air Force JAG, Lt. Gen. Charles L. Plummer, were fired.

White House claims ‘victory’ after a federal judge rejects immediately restoring AP’s access to White House

The White House is claiming “victory” after a federal judge refused to immediately order the White House to restore The Associated Press’ access to presidential events.

In a statement, the White House called the development a victory and said, “We stand by our decision” to bar the AP from Trump public events.

The AP had argued that the White House’s move amounted to a “targeted attack” that “strikes at the very core of the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said the AP hadn’t demonstrated suffering any irreparable harm.

But McFadden, a Trump appointee, also urged the Trump administration to reconsider its 2-week-old ban, saying that case law “is uniformly unhelpful to the White House.”

The White House, meanwhile, began displaying a pair of monitors in the briefing room reading “Gulf of America” and “Victory.”

USAID describes confusion over double firings

The Trump administration double fired probationary employees at the U.S. Agency for International Development on Monday, sending multiple probationary staffers notice of their summary terminations less than a day after telling them their posts were being eliminated in coming months, according to a senior USAID official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of a Trump administration gag order on the agency’s workforce.

Meanwhile, some of the fraction of USAID staffers who’d been informed in agency emails Sunday they were too essential to pull off the job also received notification their posts were being eliminated, the official said. USAID described confusion over the cuts, which were removing the last staffers for some programs.

