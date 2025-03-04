Initial reports around the death of Caleb Wilson, who died after participating in a fraternity hazing ritual, may have been fabricated

The initial story regarding a college junior who died after participating in a hazing ritual while pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity chapter at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., may have been fabricated, according to sources.

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior mechanical engineering student at the university, was pronounced dead on Thursday, February 27, at the Baton Rouge General Hospital after he allegedly collapsed during a ritual activity.

Initially, it was reported that Wilson had been standing in a line with others in a park off campus when he collapsed. Then, he was brought to the hospital by friends.

However, on Tuesday, WAFB reported that sources are claiming that the initial story was fabricated. Instead, the sources claim the event took place in a warehouse off campus and that Wilson had been punched in the chest.

According to those same sources, the unsanctioned event involved nine pledges standing in line, each taking blows to the chest. When Wilson was hit in the chest, he allegedly collapsed to the ground and began to have a seizure.

After Wilson was brought to the hospital, it’s further alleged that the fraternity brothers met at an undisclosed location to discuss the developing matter. During this alleged meeting, the members reportedly came up with the story that Wilson collapsed in the park.

This update arrives a day after Wilson’s family broke their silence, releasing a statement in the media.

“The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but your kindness and compassion have provided some solace,” the Wilson family said, adding, “Caleb was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University ‘Human Jukebox’ Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person.”

After releasing a statement to confirm his death, Southern University and A&M College released a new statement to the press.

“Southern University and A&M College continues to hold in our thoughts the family and loved ones of Caleb Wilson. We are deeply saddened by the reports of actions that led to his unfortunate and unnecessary loss of life,” the statement began, adding that the university is conducting an internal investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action. The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice,” the statement continued. “Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University.”