Storm Reid and Teyana Taylor collaborate on upcoming Paramount film, ‘Get Lite’

Actresses Storm Reid and Teyana Taylor are joining forces in an upcoming project for Paramount.

Actresses (from left) Storm Reid and Teyana Taylor are collaborating on a movie starring Reid that Taylor will direct. The two are shown in 2022 at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Essence)

Taylor will direct the forthcoming film “Get Lite,” which will star Reid as the leading lady. This project will mark Taylor’s motion picture directorial debut. Deadline reported that the film will be produced by Reid’s multimedia production house, A Seed & Wings Production, and Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

“Get Lite” explores the blooming romance between a New York teenager whose life changes after falling in love with a beatmaker. Reid’s character (the beatmaker) encourages the teen to join her dance team, Litefeet, which presents a dilemma for him: whether to choose his studies or his passion for dance.

Recommended Stories

It’s no surprise that the love of dance is at the forefront of Taylor’s directorial debut.

The multifaceted performer initially emerged in the entertainment industry as a choreographer and dancer. She has worked with high-profile artists like Beyoncé and Kanye West and was given a record deal at only 15 years old by Pharrell Williams. Taylor has since transitioned into the acting landscape and received high praise for her leading role in the drama film “A Thousand And One.”

Reid has also cultivated an impressive acting résumé. The young actress starred in “A Wrinkle In Time,” “Euphoria,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Nun II,” “Missing” and many other projects. Most recently, she won her first Emmy Award, for outstanding guest actress in a drama series, for her role as Riley in the 2023 HBO show “The Last of Us.”

“Get Lite” will be produced by Bill Karesh, Robyn Simpson and Anni Weisband. The executive producers include Taylor, Coco Gilbert, who is the co-producer, and Eric Gross, who will be the project’s screenwriter.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.