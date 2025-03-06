College student who died during alleged fraternity hazing ritual honored during multiple vigils

Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old college student who died after a hazing ritual, was remembered during two separate vigils held by classmates and church members.

On Wednesday, both Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where Wilson was a junior mechanical engineering student, and his home church, Pilgrim Baptist in Kenner, La., held vigils to honor the late student.

“Caleb was young, gifted, bright, and a great soul,” John K. Pierre, the university’s chancellor, said during the school’s vigil, which gathered hundreds, according to The Advocate.

The outlet reported that a group of students dressed in yellow hoodies were handing out candles with the phrase “Juke-Box vs Everybody” printed on the back. Wilson, who was a trumpet player for Southern University’s marching band, the Human Jukebox, was known by his bandmates as “Cheese.” Several of his former band members shared fond memories of Wilson.

Wilson’s father, Corey Wilson, a sheriff’s deputy of over 35 years in Jefferson Parish, attended the school’s vigil and thanked his son’s peers for their support.

“I want to thank y’all for the love you gave my son,” he said. “This was Caleb’s life.”

Meanwhile, at the vigil being held at the college student’s home church, calls to hold the family in prayer were made.

“We’re praying for the whole Wilson family,” one man told the congregation, reported local CBS affiliate 4WWL. “We pray God holds them like no one else can.”

Wilson was pronounced dead in the wee hours of February 27 after he was brought to a local hospital by friends, allegedly following a hazing ritual. Initially, it was reported Wilson had been standing in a line with others while pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity when he collapsed.

However, in recent days, sources revealed the initial story may have been fabricated. It is now alleged that Wilson may have died after he received a blow to the chest, causing him to collapse and begin having a seizure.

The Advocate reported that arrests are expected soon as the Baton Rouge police department continues to investigate.