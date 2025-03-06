Kevin Hart surprises Regina Hall with flowers in a hilarious, heartfelt reunion

In the words of Peaches & Herb, “Reunited and it feels so good!” This week, while guest-hosting “Jenna & Friends,” actress Regina Hall was caught off guard when Kevin Hart walked on set with a massive bouquet in hand for her. The “Jumanji” comedian made a scene as he handed over the flowers, joining the ladies for a segment of the show, and from there, the laughs were non-stop.

In classic Hall and Hart fashion, the duo instantly launched into their signature sibling-like banter. Even amid the jokes, their genuine excitement about seeing each other was undeniable.

“Kevin, I didn’t know you were going to be here,” Hall said, beaming as they embraced and exchanged playful “I love you’s,” while she stumbled around trying to figure out where to place the flowers. Of course, the sweet moment didn’t last long before Hart hit her with his signature comedic timing: “You look good. I was shocked!”

Hart’s compliment (if we can even call it that) reminded Hall of a past interaction in which the comedian used some interesting words to describe her.

“Kevin and I were doing a scene, and I was scantily clad, and he said, ‘Somebody get a robe so Regina can cover up her sandbags!’” Hall recalled. “Now, I don’t know what woman wants to hear ‘sandbags’ [about her chest].”

Through fits of laughter, Hart attempted to defend himself, insisting, “It was a different shoot. It was a different time. We weren’t in today’s time!”

Though they didn’t specify which film the moment stemmed from, Hart and Hall have an extensive history of working together. With nearly 20 years of friendship and nine films under their belts, their effortless chemistry shines both on and off the screen.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together,” Hart admitted. “I don’t think there is a face that lights me up more—on camera or off.”

He doubled down on his admiration, saying, “I say it time and time again—she is, pound for pound, the funniest co-star I’ve ever worked with. When it comes to jousting on screen, there’s nobody that does it better.”

Though Hart insisted he wasn’t on the show to promote anything, he couldn’t resist taking a moment to highlight his new animated series, “Lil Kev.”

“Lil Kev is an animation loosely based on my life—from childhood through now—growing up in Philadelphia,” Hart shared. “It’s about the hood but lightens up the conversation, embracing the hood in a different way. And it’s just special to be able to talk about it today, on a day when I’m here with Regina. I can now talk about my animation, which is coming out on BET+.”

Catch “Lil Kev” now, streaming exclusively on BET+ and watch the hilarious moment between Hall and Hart below.