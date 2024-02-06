Kevin Hart honors comedians who paved the way for him at theGrio Awards 2023

Kevin Hart knows that achieving his career heights was made possible by past comedians who forged the path for him to follow.

Hart reaffirmed his passion for his craft when he accepted the Comedy Icon prize at “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” late last year. The Philadelphia native expressed his esteemed gratitude for the legendary comedians who entered the field before he did, inspiring him to chase his comedic pursuits.

Kevin Hart speaks at the 2023 “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards,” where he reaffirmed his passion for his craft when accepting the Comedy Icon prize at October taping. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio)

Hart first recognized Eddie Murphy as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He shared that his beginning aspirations to perform stand-up center stage emerged from watching the longtime comic and actor captivate crowds with his talents.

“The idea of performing in big venues came from watching you,” Hart admitted. “From watching you from that lens of ‘what the hell; this stage is attached to a laugh’ and in a demand where this rockstar-like idea was attached to comedy because of the work that you did. You made it look good. You made it cool. In my time, I wanted that, and you opened up the doors for me to do a version of that.”

The funnyman continued showering other pioneering comedians present at theGrio Awards and subsequently acknowledged Steve Harvey for his groundbreaking contributions starring in the stand-up film “The Original Kings of Comedy.” Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac and D.L Hughley were also part of the project that grossed millions at the box office after its initial release in 2000.

“The ‘Kings of Comedy’ was such a dope thing for comedy,” Hart declared. “Once again, we started to expand the lens of how comedy should be perceived … I swear to you, I am thankful and humbled for what you guys have allowed me to do. The baton gets passed, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Hart lastly highlighted Byron Allen, calling him an inspiration for his business ventures as founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, a global media production and distribution company, which owns theGrio.

“What you have built is incredible,” Hart said. “I watch from afar; I watch closely. I’m trying my hardest to do my version of it.”

“I am in awe of what you have, and what you have done,” he maintained. “Please continue because people like myself and many more are watching and trying our best to re-create and create on your level.”

