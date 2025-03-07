Former Vice President Kamala Harris gives clearest sign yet of her political future

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly given the clearest sign yet about her political future. As Democrats and supporters await Harris’ decision on whether she will run for president again in 2028 or pursue the governorship in California, the former 2024 Democratic presidential candidate indicated a timeline for an announcement.

According to Politico, Harris attended a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles last week, where a fellow partygoer asked her when she would decide whether to run for governor. Previous reports indicated the former vice president told her close aides to keep all options on the table regarding her political future after being defeated by President Donald Trump. The political outlet cites sources who said Harris told the inquirer that she would come to a decision by the end of summer. That timeline also matches what Harris has told supporters and aides during calls, which was that she would make a decision in a few months.

While a 2028 presidential run will almost certainly be met with several Democratic primary challengers–as opposed to when Harris ran unchallenged for the 2024 nomination–Harris is a clear favorite for the California governor’s race. So much so that other California Democrats have indicated they will step aside from seeking the office if Harris decides to enter the race.

Given Kamala Harris’ national name ID off the heels of a historic vice presidency and presidential campaign, Harris remains a frontrunner for both the 2026 California governor’s race and the 2028 presidential election. According to a Five Thirty-Eight poll conducted last month, a majority of polled voters say they would support Harris again for president. An Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill survey found that Harris is an overwhelming favorite in the governor’s race with 57% support.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Muhlenberg College Memorial Hall on November 04, 2024 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. With one day to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

As Politico reports, if Harris were to run and win the governorship in California, logistically, it would take a 2028 presidential run off the table. Aides tell the outlet that America’s first woman, first Black woman, and first South Asian vice president has been intrigued by the prospect of becoming the first Black woman to be elected governor in United States history — a feat Stacey Abrams failed at twice in Georgia. If elected governor of California, Harris would also become the chief executive of the fifth-largest economy in the world. The office would almost certainly see Harris clash with President Trump and his administration in the coming years.

While Harris has mostly stayed out of the political fray after leaving office and the subsequent inauguration of President Trump, the former vice president has made rare appearances. While accepting the Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards last month, Harris sought to empower Black Americans who were left feeling downtrodden by her 2024 defeat. She encouraged them to continue to use their power to organize and educate.

“Our power has never come from having an easy path. Our strength flows from our faith — faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction,” said Harris. She continued, “Not because it is easy but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it.”

The former vice president explained there were “no illusions” about what the country was up against in “this chapter of our American story.”

“This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office — nor by the wealthiest among us,” she added. “The American story will be written by you, written by us — by we the people. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States.”