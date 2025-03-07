Kenya Moore visits daughter’s classroom to share a lesson on beauty and breaking boundaries

Kenya Moore has been in full mommy mode. Recently, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum stopped by her six-year-old daughter Brooklyn’s classroom for a special presentation in honor of Black History and Women’s History Month.

As the second Black woman ever crowned Miss USA, Moore used the moment to teach an important lesson on the true meaning of beauty—not just in appearance, but in confidence, kindness, and fully embracing who we are. She later reflected on the experience in an Instagram post, explaining how she used her own journey to highlight representation, break barriers, and shift global beauty standards.

In a video from the classroom visit, Moore excitedly introduced herself as “Brooklyn’s mommy” before jumping into her story.

“When I was competing in pageants, one of the most important things was being smart, being kind, and recognizing everyone’s accomplishments,” she told the students. “Even though I was Black, some people around the world didn’t believe Black was beautiful. Can you imagine that?” The kids, stunned, responded, “That’s crazy.”

She went on to break down how Black women were often overlooked in the pageant world because of their brown skin, curly hair, and features that didn’t fit mainstream beauty standards.

“They said, ‘Oh, they’re not really beautiful.’ But guess what? I worked really hard. I stayed in school, I competed, and I showed the world that beauty is more than just looks,” she said. “It’s about who you are on the inside. By winning Miss USA, I like to think I helped change the perception of beauty—at least in some way.”

Moore described the moment as “deeply meaningful,” grateful for the chance to inspire young minds to dream big and recognize the beauty in themselves and the world around them.

“I’m so proud to be part of a school community that encourages parents to take an active role in shaping students’ education,” she wrote. “Moments like these remind me of the power of representation and the importance of sharing our stories.”

She wrapped up with an uplifting message for women everywhere:

“To all the magnificent women: keep inspiring our daughters to become women who change the world.”