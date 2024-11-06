Kenya Moore’s children’s book, penned with her 6-year-old daughter, sells out in 2 hours

Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn just celebrated one very special birthday over the weekend. The reality TV star’s daughter turned six years old — and became a bestselling author alongside her mom.

The pair not only penned a children’s book, the first for the mom and haircare founder, but on Sunday, Nov. 3, the entire first edition of the title, “Brooklyn Bound: Paris,” originally sold out within two hours on Amazon.

“We broke Amazon,” the 53-year-old former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star exclaimed in a video she uploaded from Brooklyn’s birthday dinner to Instagram.

Moore explained that the book went live a few hours before midnight on Brooklyn’s birthday, and at around midnight, she started receiving “pings” from others. By the time she checked out Amazon at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the book was “unavailable,” meaning all available units had sold.

“On the one hand, I’m really happy about that. But on the other hand, I’m sad because so many people didn’t get a chance to actually get to support Brooklyn on her birthday,” Moore noted.

Regardless, she expressed her happiness in the post’s caption.

“Despite it being released a few hours before her birthday today, the bookseller sold out and is showing as unavailable and out of stock! Thank you for supporting a young 6-year-old author and her dreams. We eagerly await when [A]mazon restocks the book and will let you know as soon as we know. Thank you, Team Twirl, for your love and support,” she wrote.

The book has since been restocked and is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

While speaking to People magazine about her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Daly, Moore gushed, “I’m so proud of Brooklyn.”

The actress added, “Part of being a mother is you always want to give your child opportunities that you never had. And for her to have this accomplishment as part of her legacy already, it’s just a reminder that there are so many things in the future coming her way that are beyond what we can even imagine.”

The book, which Moore said on Instagram is the first in a series, follows four-year-old Brooklyn as she takes readers on an adventure through her favorite spots in Paris during a birthday trip. According to Moore, the two have marked the annual occasion with an international trip since Brooklyn’s first birthday.

“I’ve always wanted Brooklyn to be exposed to different parts of the globe because I want her to be a global citizen,” Moore told the outlet. “I don’t want her to be close-minded. I want her to know the world is bigger than her backyard; bigger than our life in Atlanta.”

Moore noted that young children can gain “many things” from other cultures and that her daughter’s worldly experience doesn’t just start and stop with mom.

“That’s part of the reason why I have her in an international school, too. And why every night, I cook her cuisine from a different place in the world. I never grew up like that, but I want to do better for my daughter,” she said.

As for the book series, Moore told People she hopes it not only takes off but is developed into an animated series one day.

“I haven’t really seen an animated series following a Black girl around her age with a single mom,” Moore said. “So this gives me hope that maybe there’s an opportunity there, especially with the travel element.”

In the immediate future, Moore hopes other children pick up the book and find inspiration in its pages.

“Reading opens your world up to everything,” she said, adding, “There’s a world of adventure out there in the pages of books. And I hope that other kids, who may not be able to go to Paris or Kenya or wherever we end up, can really feel like they’re there with Brooklyn, can learn from her, and can aspire to go there one day.”