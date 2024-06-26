Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ exit: ‘My conscience is clean’

Kenya Moore is saying goodbye to her peach.

The actress, 53, is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after she was reportedly suspended for sharing explicit photos of former castmate Brittany Eady, according to People. Bravo made the decision to remove Moore from the cast, the publication reported. TMZ claims it was a mutual decision, however, and Moore will explore legal options “because she’s not happy with how this whole mess unfolded.”

Moore seemingly addressed her exit in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking her fans for their support during the ordeal.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter on the beach. “So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

Kenya Moore attends the NEW YOU Beauty BAR / NEW YOU AWARDS at 1 Hotel South Beach on April 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) –

“My life is blessed,” Moore concluded. “Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us.”

Moore also spoke out on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, writing, ““#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever.”

Bravo reportedly informed the “RHOA” cast of Moore’s exit on Tuesday. Moore was suspended indefinitely from filming the reality series earlier this month after allegedly sharing explicit images of Eady at the opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The images, which were reportedly displayed on posters at the event, were “allegedly found online,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Moore defended herself against the claims at the time, saying on X that she would “never engage in revenge porn.” Bravo subsequently launched an investigation that led to Moore’s exit, according to People. Sources claim Moore shared the photos in retaliation for Eady threatening her, allegedly using the word “gun.”

“Kenya was concerned for her safety, that is the truth,” the source told People. “Never for one second did Kenya feel like she was being taken seriously for her fears. It’s unfair.”

According to Page Six, Eady seemingly addressed the reports of her threatening Moore in a post on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

She added, “For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in [a] fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character. I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong.”

Moore was “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” longest-running cast member, having joined the show in 2012 during the series’ fifth season.