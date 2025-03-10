Celebrate Harriet Tubman Day by embracing Black Women’s right to rest

March 10 is more than just a date—it’s a call to honor both resistance and rest, two things that have been essential to Black survival and liberation. On this day, we celebrate Harriet Tubman Day, officially recognized by the U.S. government in 1990, as well as the National Black Day of Rest, a movement advocating for Black women to reclaim their time, energy, and well-being.

Historically, Black women have carried the weight of family, community, and movements for justice, often at the cost of their own well-being. Harriet Tubman’s life was a testament to relentless labor and sacrifice. Born into enslavement as Araminta Ross in 1822, the woman we now know as Harriet Tubman escaped in 1849. However, she didn’t stop there. Tubman went on to guide over 300 enslaved people, including her parents, to freedom through the Underground Railroad, earning her the title of “Moses of Her People.” And her work didn’t stop there—she was a Civil War spy, a suffragist, and a disability rights advocate before that was even a thing. Though the U.S. Congress only officially recognized Harriet Tubman Day in 1990, in honor of her passing on March 10, 1913, her legacy inspired generations of Black women long before that.

Fast forward to today, Black women are still expected to save the day—whether at work, at home, in the voting booth, or in social movements —while simultaneously living their lives and trying to fulfill their dreams. However, wearing that many hats can be exhausting, hence the push for initiatives like “National Day of Rest for Black Women” or “Black Girl’s Day Off,” typically observed on October 11. As previously reported by theGrio, many organizations like 25 Black Women in Beauty encouraged women to prioritize rest on December 2, 2024. Honestly, whether it’s observed on December 2nd or March 10th, the national initiative underscores that rest shouldn’t be limited to one day.

The National Day of Rest for Black Women is about reclaiming time, energy, and peace. It’s a day to do whatever fuels you—whether it’s sleeping in, saying “no” without guilt, or simply existing without the pressure to perform. Because real liberation means Black women don’t have to burn themselves out to prove their worth.

Harriet Tubman put everything on the line to ensure others could live freely. Today, Black women are still leading, fighting, and showing up to maintain that legacy and that should include the right to rest without guilt. These two observances on the same day are no coincidence but a reminder that while action is powerful, so is stillness.

Women’s History Month often highlights all the amazing things women have done, but today, let’s celebrate the pause. Honoring Black women and their history means honoring their right to rest, recharge, and just be. This March 10th, let us remember: Harriet ran so we could rest, and that rest is just as revolutionary.