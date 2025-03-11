What is going on with Wendy Williams? What we know about her recent hospitalization 

Wendy Williams was removed from her assisted living facility in New York and taken to the hospital yesterday by the New York Police Department.

On Monday, March 10, after making public pleas for help getting out of her court-ordered guardianship, the 60-year-old former talk show host reportedly slipped a note out the window of her assisted living facility to paparazzi that read “Help Wendy,” leading the NYPD to escort her to the hospital, the NY Post reported.

In January, Williams called “The Breakfast Club” to shed light on her situation and ask for help from the public. She told the radio show that she was being forced to live in a maximum-security assisted-living facility, didn’t have access to her phone, and could not make her own purchases. She added that visitors are prohibited, the elevators are locked down, and her cats have been removed from her custody.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said.

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” she added. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

After “The Breakfast Club” interview, her guardian ordered a new evaluation amid Wendy’s claims to not being incapacitated despite being ruled as such due to a primary progressive aphasia (PPA) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. Recently, TMZ reported that she received a new evaluation—called a “capacity test”—which she passed with a perfect score.

Williams has been under court-ordered guardianship, with attorney Sabrina Morrissey named as her guardian, since May 2022. She was placed under guardianship amid growing health concerns and supposed suspicious activity with her Wells Fargo bank accounts. Speaking on “The Breakfast Club,” the TV personality described the arrangement as “emotional abuse.”

“This system is broken,” she said.

Williams also implied during her interview that she wasn’t completely supportive of Morrissey taking legal action against the A&E Network for airing an explosive documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?” in 2024. The Lifetime documentary chronicles Williams at the demise of her show as she’s battling with substance abuse, health concerns, and financial woes.

Just hours after her appearance on the syndicated radio show, Morrissey filed for a new medical evaluation.

“In these statements, [Williams] has indicated that, in her opinion, she is not suffering from dementia and is not incapacitated,” the filing stated. “We are writing this letter today because, during a radio interview this morning, [Williams] discussed the A&E matter at some length and appeared to indicate that she does not want to proceed with the action.”

However, the filing did go on to note that it is not uncommon for someone with her diagnosis to have lucid moments and feel fully capable.

There have also been murmurings that Williams will make another appearance in the media this week, only this time a call to “The View.” Although her unexpected hospitalization may have put a wrench in those plans.