Anika Noni Rose reacts to Disney canceling TV series based on ‘Princess and the Frog’

The original Princess Tiana has shared her thoughts on Disney’s recent decision to cancel the “Tiana” spinoff.

This week, Anika Noni Rose, who voiced the lead in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” released a statement on the media company’s decision to shelve the highly anticipated television series on Instagram.

“Last week, an announcement was made regarding the cancellation of the series, Tiana,” she wrote.”I’ve been getting loads of messages expressing kindness, support, and overwhelming disappointment.”

In light of the decision, Rose explained that she felt it important to talk to fans directly. Initially announced in 2020, the “Tiana” series was set to be a musical featuring Anika Noni Rose reprising her iconic role as Disney’s first Black princess from “The Princess and the Frog.” But despite the excitement surrounding the project, earlier this month, it was scrapped as part of Disney Animation’s decision to move away from producing long-form original content for streaming.

“I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short,” she continued, noting how much time and “beautiful work” had been put into the project. “As hurtful as it is for anything you’ve put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a ‘Tiana Special Event’ airs that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who’ve been championing not just the series, but a Princess And The Frog sequel, tune in…Show your love and desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing.”

“Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can,” she added.

Though Disney plans to prioritize long-form theater releases, Princess Tiana’s story lives on through Disney’s new park attraction “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” and Rose’s children’s book “Tiana’s Perfect Plan.”