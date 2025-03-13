Target sees a decline in stocks amidst ongoing DEI drama

Target has long been a staple for many consumers, once a favorite shopping destination for everything from groceries to home décor. However, the retailer’s recent decision to scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has sparked widespread backlash, leading to boycotts and a sharp decline in stock performance.

As calls for boycotts and four-day “fasts” grow louder, Target’s public relations crisis is now reflecting in its financials. According to Business Insider, the company’s stock has dropped 30% over the past year and 50% since 2021. Compounding this issue, broader economic concerns—such as anticipated tariff-related price increases—are prompting shoppers to be more cautious with their spending.

“People expect prices to rise, and that’s causing them to spend more conservatively,” said Zak Stambor, a senior retail and e-commerce analyst at eMarketer, in an interview with Business Insider. “Target’s business relies on people throwing this or that into their cart.”

In January, Target joined a growing number of companies revising their DEI strategies in response to shifting political and cultural attitudes. The retailer replaced its existing diversity initiatives, including the Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) program, with a new framework called “Belonging at the Bullseye.” This decision aligned with a broader corporate trend of scaling back DEI commitments amid political pressure.

The move has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Black community leaders like Rev. Jamal Bryant, who has urged consumers—especially Black shoppers—to take their business elsewhere.

“We’re asking people to divest from Target because they have turned their back on our community,” Bryant said, as reported by theGrio. “Black people spend an average of $12 million a day at Target, and with that level of financial influence, we deserve respect.”

In response, many consumers are shifting their loyalty to companies that have remained committed to DEI. For example, Costco has reportedly gained 7.7 million more visits, according to a recent Numerator survey.

Bryant has been vocal about his desire to see Target’s stock fall as a statement against racial and gender inequities. “We are going to break the spirit of white entitlement. We are going to break the spirit of racism and sexism,” he previously stated. Now, as more consumers join the boycott, it appears his message is resonating—both culturally and financially.