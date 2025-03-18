Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills’ ‘Queens Tour’ is coming to a city near you!

The aunties, uncles, and R&B lovers are going to be outside this spring because four of the biggest names in R&B and soul are hitting the road together.

Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills have announced “The Queens” tour, a North American arena tour kicking off in May 2025. Today, Khan broke the news sharing the excitement on Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road with three incredible women — Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills — for a tour that will be nothing short of legendary!” she captioned the post. “The Queens are bringing the music and the magic to a city near you. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss — who’s coming?”

Set to kick off on May 9 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, the tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Baltimore, New York City, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on June 1 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With a combined 20 Grammy Awards and countless timeless hits, these four icons are sure to deliver an unforgettable show. Fans can expect to hear classics like Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Khan’s “I Feel for You,” LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” and Mills’ “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” and soooo much more.

Here is everything we know so far:

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 20, at 10 AM local time, with the code “BPC”

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 21 at 10 AM EST

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster

And if you’ve already solidified your spring and summer plans, the Black Promoters Collective, the concert promotion company website, confirms that “The Queens” tour will host a second leg of North American dates from September through October 2025.

Check out The Queens Tour spring schedule below:

May 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 10 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

May 17 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (without Patti LaBelle)

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

June 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse