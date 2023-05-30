Stephanie Mills says in open letter she is ‘proud’ of Halle Bailey

Mills recalled her own experience with "hate mail" when she played the role of Dorothy in "The Wiz" on Broadway.

Loading the player...

Stephanie Mills is showing Halle Bailey some love! The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress took to social media with a letter for Bailey, just in time for the young actress’ brand new film, “The Little Mermaid,” in which she takes over the beloved role of Princess Ariel.

Stephanie Mills attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet on Aug. 26, 2018, at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Mills, most known for originating the role of Dorothy in the original Broadway run of “The Wiz,” knows a thing or two about taking over roles originally played by different actors. In her letter to Bailey shared on her Facebook page, who herself has received a certain amount of racist backlash since her casting in 2019, Mills recalled her experience when first cast as Dorothy, including “hate mail” she received when the show ran in 1975, per People Magazine.

She wrote, “I was told Judy Garland ‘is turning over in her grave … It’s sad to see the same thing is happening to this beautiful, talented, smart and intelligent actress.”

Writing directly to Bailey, she wrote, “Halle, God put you in this place and time….So let your light shine. Hold your head up high, walk in your peace, and celebrate the greatness that you are.”

The Broadway performer went on to share her pride for Bailey, writing, “We have never met, however I have been in your shoes. Baby girl, let them know that this #LittleMermaid is made of teflon.”

As theGrio previously reported, Bailey’s initial casting was met with some hatred rooted in racism, but predominantly plenty of love and support from fans. When the trailer was released, Bailey and the film immediately went viral and Black Twitter and young girls shared the clip of her singing Ariel’s signature song, “Part of Your World.”

Despite the outcries, Bailey’s “The Little Mermaid” seems to have come out on top, making a major splash at the box office over its opening weekend. Earning roughly $121 million, the film has become the fifth-largest film of all time to premiere on Memorial Day weekend, per Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Little Mermaid” is currently playing in theaters.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!