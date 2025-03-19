Teyana Taylor shuts down divorce rumors once and for all

Teyana Taylor is over it. Tired of her divorce being the hot topic in everyone’s group chat, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram Live today to shut down the latest headlines surrounding her split from Iman Shumpert.

“One thing y’all know I’ve done is be graceful. This whole time, I’ve handled this whole divorce with grace,” she said. “I’m tired. I don’t want to feel like I have to keep talking about this, and I also don’t want to feel like I’m walking on eggshells, like, ‘Oh my God, I have a movie coming out, so now fake rumors are gonna pop up.’”

The latest reports claimed Taylor allegedly walked away from her marriage with $10 million in properties and more. But as this narrative made its rounds online, Taylor’s camp—led by her mom and manager, Nikki Taylor—questioned why details from a divorce finalized in July 2024 were suddenly making headlines in March 2025.

“It’s awfully strange that the case is sealed from a divorce that was finalized on July 1, 2024, but all of this information as to what she allegedly got is public this week?” Nikki Taylor said in a statement, per Complex. “What about what the other party received? Let’s be crystal clear: BOTH parties walked away with the properties, vehicles, and businesses that they obtained separately.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor clarified that there was no “settlement” and that the courts determined what each party received. During her Instagram Live, the actress and singer doubled down, explaining that she “left with what she came with” and revealed that she filed a motion due to concerns about her safety after receiving death threats online. She also mentioned that Shumpert did little to clear up the false rumors or publicly defend her.

“During this divorce and after this divorce, I protected that man with all I had in me. I’ve been nothing but solid to that man, and all I asked for was for him to stand up for me. You see what’s happening. You see it’s not true. If I didn’t file that motion, then I would have had to continue to deal with this,” Taylor said.

Taylor also addressed the rumors that she was trying to get Shumpert locked up, making it clear that those claims were flat-out false.

“I never tried to send Iman to jail, and I’m still not trying to. However, I had to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our lives in peace,” she explained. “Y’all are literally looking for whatever to make something negative when the truth is right in front of your face. Y’all were in a frenzy, saying that I took him for all he got. I’m clearing that up and saying that it is not true. I pay for all my stuff. Then y’all were in a frenzy, saying that I tried to send him to jail. I’m telling you that is also not true.”

Despite all the drama, Taylor is ready to move forward. She’s booked and busy—filming three movies, a TV show, and preparing to drop another Jordan sneaker collaboration. And while she’s moving on, she made it clear that she harbors no ill will toward her ex-husband and father of her children.

“I want to say Iman is extremely talented. I think he’s an amazing writer, an amazing rapper. Iman is amazing at whatever he puts his mind to, and I would like him to focus on that,” she said. “Our names and divorce do not need to be attached to one another for us to be great, so please just stop. Please, y’all, mind your business like… I don’t want to be in a group chat, bro.”

Taylor ended her live with one final plea for privacy.

“From day one, I’ve asked for privacy in this matter. I’m not saying I asked y’all to give me privacy in my whole life, but in this divorce matter and this matter of my family, I begged y’all for privacy, and he took that away from me,” she concluded. “Honestly, this divorce is signed, sealed, and delivered, so hopefully, this never even has to come up again. But please, let him do what he’s doing in peace, and let me do what I’m doing in peace. I am begging y’all to let me get my back blown out in peace right bye.”