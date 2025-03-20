‘Abbott Elementary’ star and creator Quinta Brunson files for divorce from husband

Quinta Brunson, the star and creator of the hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” has reportedly filed for a divorce from her husband of three years. According to People, the 35-year-old actress, writer, and producer cited “irreconcilable differences” in her petition to end her three-year marriage to Kevin Jay Anik.

Brunson also claimed in the filing that she and Anik have “entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property” and that each will be responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

Brunson, whose meteoric rise in Hollywood has made her one of the most recognized faces on television, has been relatively private about her relationship. Though she confirmed her engagement in 2020, she did not appear to confirm her marriage until years later while accepting her first Emmy Award in 2022, becoming the first Black woman to win “Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.” At the time, Brunson praised Anik as a “wonderful” husband and the “most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

The actress also thanked her husband when she won a Golden Globe in 2023, saying during her acceptance speech, “I love my husband. I’m so happy.”

Most American audiences first encountered Brunson as Janine Teagues on “Abbott Elementary,” a comedy series based on her experience in public schools in West Philadelphia. The series’ name comes from Brunson’s former middle school teacher, Ms. Abbott. However, Brunson has worked in the media and entertainment business for years.

At the start of the social media boom of Instagram, Brunson created a video skit in 2013 titled “The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date.” The comedic video went viral, garnering millions of views and contributed now viral phrases like “He got money!” Brunson’s viral fame later led to a gig at Buzzfeed as a content creator before she moved on to television writing.

To date, Brunson has earned many accomplishments, including a Peabody award and being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Last year, she received an honorary degree from Temple University, where she attended before dropping out to move to Los Angeles to pursue her comedy career.

“It only took me 11 years, two Emmys and one Golden Globe to finally get a degree,” she told graduates.