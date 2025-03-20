Tina Knowles claps back after Kanye West posts comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids

If there’s one thing Tina Knowles won’t stand for, it’s someone coming for her family.

This week, the Knowles matriarch stepped into protective mama bear mode after Kanye West took aim at her loved ones in one of his latest social media tirades. On Tuesday, West flooded timelines with a series of now-deleted tweets targeting fellow industry figures. Among them was a particularly offensive comment about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S YOUNGER KIDS,” he tweeted, per People magazine, before making an ableist remark about the children’s mental capacity.

While Jay-Z and Beyoncé rarely engage in online drama, Mama Knowles took it upon herself to address West. In a video posted to Instagram, the Knowles matriarch shared a “corny joke,” with a clearly shady meaning.

“So I’m on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said in the clip. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y’all know that’s funny.”

In addition to flexing her comedic skills, Knowles reportedly posted the video with an equally shady caption at first. Though the caption has since been edited to “corny joke, time,” TMZ reports that Mama Knowles’ caption initially said:



“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lord’s, I know that God has got this.”

Whether it’s her children or grandchildren, Knowles has never hesitated to stand up for her own—no matter how often her family urges her to ignore the noise.

“I’m a protector of my kids, and I just feel like that’s my job,” she explained. “And, you know, my kids are always like, ‘Mama, just ignore that.’ But it gets to the point where I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry. This is enough. It’s enough.’ You know? Because imagine being a mother and somebody’s lying on your kid. It’s hard to watch.”