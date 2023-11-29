Tina Knowles fires back at critics of Beyoncé’s latest look

Following social media’s reaction to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” premiere look, Tina Knowles shuts down skin-lightening allegations.

Ms. Tina Knowles has entered the group chat — and she is not happy. In light of recent criticism surrounding Beyoncé’s icy look at the “Renaissance” concert film premiere, Mama Knowles penned her thoughts on “the stupid ignorant self, hating [sic] racist statements” being made about her eldest daughter in an Instagram post.

Tina Knowles (right) says she’s fed up with people taking swipes at her daughter Beyoncé (left) over the superstar’s styling for the “Renaissance” film premiere. Above, the two are shown in February 2012 at the 40/40 Club in New York following Jay-Z’s concert at Carnegie Hall to benefit the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Foundation. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Alongside a lengthy caption, Knowles posted an Instagram reel showing several comments made about Beyoncé’s latest look before transitioning to a series of videos of her daughter with her song “Brown Skin Girl” playing in the background.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, [self-hating], racist statements about her lightening her skin and wearing platinum hair [and] wanting to be white. She does a film called ‘The Renaissance,’ where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” Knowles wrote.

“Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown. ALIEN Superstar, duh! What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal [Farinah], Beyoncé’s hairstylist; she was from TMZ, to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal,” Knowles continued. “Well, that made my blood boil that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her Blackness.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Beyoncé’s wardrobe stylist Shiona Turini confirmed that the “Renaissance” singer’s custom silver Versace gown and platinum blond tresses were intended to mirror the essence of her hit song “Alien Superstar.” However, the chrome and silver color palette that filled the premiere red carpet also reflects the ongoing theme of her recent tour. Throughout the entire tour, Beyoncé referred to “Renaissance” as the “House of Chrome,” so it’s no surprise Queen Bey and other premiere guests channeled that same energy.

However, in addition to being offended by the skin-lightening allegations being made against her daughter, Knowles was especially disappointed in Black fans who contributed to the disparaging narrative.

“What’s really most disappointing is that some Black people, yes you bozos, that [are] on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. […] Are they all trying to be white?” she added.

While this is not the first time Beyoncé has been the subject of public scrutiny, it is one of the rare occasions her mother or anyone in her family has publicly called out critics. In response, fans were shocked and pleasantly surprised. Members of the Beyhive and celebrities like Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, and Octavia Spencer praised Miss Tina for speaking out. Even her grandson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. commented: “Talk to ‘em Grandma. They need it.”

At the end of the day, Knowles is like any mother who cannot stand people talking about her baby.

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and [something that] is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, [here] you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she continued. “Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things, instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring [her] if you don’t like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes Black women and underdogs at all times.”

Though Mama Knowles ended her rant with “Cont.,” likely due to Instagram’s 2,200 caption character limit, it’s safe to say that Beyoncé’s mama is, in fact, a “savage” and does not play when it comes to her family.

