Jonathan Majors reveals that Meagan Good lost endorsements because of their relationship

It turns out Meagan Good was embodying the vows, “for better or worse,” long before she and actor Jonathan Majors tied the knot. In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Majors explained how much the actress sacrificed for the sake of their relationship.

“They weren’t announcing it, but she [Meagan Good] lost endorsements,” he told the radio show hosts. “We got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was, and they knew if Meagan’s coming, J’s coming.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the couple publicly debuted their relationship in the midst of Major’s assault trial, where Good made multiple appearances in court to support her now husband. After a three-week trial, Majors was found guilty on two misdemeanor charges (for assault and harassment) in December 2023 and, in April 2024, was sentenced to probation and required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program. In a recent leaked audio recording of a call between Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, obtained by Rolling Stone, Majors allegedly admits to having “aggressed” Jabbari, after she accuses him of strangling her and pushing her against a car.

Because of the controversy and allegations (at the time), which caused Major to lose several opportunities—including a role in a Marvel film—many of Good’s friends reportedly discouraged her from pursuing the relationship. However, the actress says her faith and relationship with God have been her guiding light through the challenges.

“I was talking to God and I knew I was exactly where I was supposed to be,” she said in a previous interview on supporting Majors through the trial. “I’ve learned along the way that not only will things not always make sense to me, but they also won’t make sense to other people. And that’s okay. As long as you’re in alignment with God and trusting the path that you’re on, that’s it. The more that I’ve done that, the happier I’ve been.”

“She took an incredible hit,” Majors added, reflecting on how Good navigated the backlash. “She’s a very strong woman, stronger than me. She kept me up and continues to keep me up.”

Recently married, the couple is embarking on a new journey together. As Majors attempts to make a comeback in Hollywood, Good revealed she’s excited to build a family with the “Magazine Dreams” actor someday while continuing to make strides in the industry.

“I know that me and him are going to be backpacking over here [or]…over here producing in this movie that I might be directing and he might be producing, or he might be starring in, and our kids are going to be with us in Africa, [or] wherever it is,” she said as previously reported by theGrio. “I just know that even if we’re not moving around a lot…I really, really love the way that we do life [together].”

“It’s beautiful,” Majors said, reflecting on their transition into marriage. “it’s the ending of a chapter and the beginning of a chapter.”