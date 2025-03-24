DNA company ‘23andMe’ filed for bankruptcy; California AG tells users to consider ‘deleting their data and destroying any samples’

“23andMe,” one of the popular genetic material collection companies that can help you learn more about your family history, genealogy and medical history, announced on Sunday that it is heading for bankruptcy court and will be selling its assets. The announcement prompted the California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, to issue a “consumer alert.” The company is currently headquartered in California.

In a released statement, he said: “I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

The concern stems from the fact that though users agree for their genetic material to be used in specific ways by “23andMe,” a new company could purchase the company and intend to use the information for a new and different purpose, according to The Washington Post.

In response to what could happen to a person’s information once the company changes hands, Ginny Fahs, director of product R&D for Consumer Reports’ Innovation Lab said, “The DNA data could be used to discern your relatives and ancestry, unearth family secrets, and reveal clues about diseases you have or could be predisposed to. If the data makes its way to certain insurers, they may deny you coverage or charge you more for life, disability, or long-term care insurance because of your genetics. This is some of the most precious data that exists about you; you’re right to be concerned that it may be up for grabs.”

While the California Attorney General issued the consumer alert specifically to residents of California, most states have laws on the books that give consumers the right to have your information deleted from companies that collect it; in this case, DNA collection would be covered.

Users concerned about their information during the bankruptcy process and would like to delete their data and have their samples destroyed can currently do that through the company’s site.