Grant Ellis, the second Black male lead of ‘The Bachelor,’ proposes to Juliana Pasquarosa during Season 29 finale

Grant Ellis, the second Black male lead of “The Bachelor” franchise, won big on Monday night’s season finale.

After narrowing down 25 women to just two over the course of nine weeks during the whirlwind 29th season of the show that took the castmates around the world, the 31-year-old day trader and reality TV star proposed to Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old marketing manager from Boston.

While he was extremely torn between his final two, which also included Litia Garr, a 31-year-old venture capitalist, he ultimately got down on one knee while in the Dominican Republic to give his final rose and a stunning custom diamond ring to Pasquarosa.

“Juliana, since our first night playing the piano and getting to know you, we’ve always had a connection,” he said. “Through this whole journey, you’ve been somebody who has inspired me and kept me laughing with your contagious smile, because we understand what we’ve been through, and we understand what it means to persevere.”

“I truly believe that you’re somebody who is my best friend, and I’m so grateful for our journey, and when you’re going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go through it alone, that I’ll be there for you, as your man, as your friend, as your partner,” he said before finally asking, “Will you marry me?”

Pasquarosa excitedly accepted the proposal, saying, “Yes. Absolutely, baby!” through happy tears.

“Our connection is so strong, and we can help each other through the good, the bad, and everything in between,” Ellis continued.

“Everything. All the things,” she replied.

Before the proposal, however, Ellis was stuck after both of the women met his family back to back. Upon meeting his family, he and Pasquarosa told each other that they loved one another. Which, in turn, left the former basketball player more torn, nearly right up to the final minute, between the two women.

After the heartfelt proposal, the two joined host Jesse Palmer live on “The Bachelor” stage to discuss where they are now.

While happily still together, the couple shared that they are now navigating life post-show. This includes Ellis making a move to Boston while he keeps his house in Houston. Wedding bells aren’t quite ringing for the pair yet, although Pasquarosa told People magazine she hopes to wed in Italy.

“In this journey, I really put it all out there,” Ellis explained on the show. “I really had to try my best to find my person. And I did it. It was all worth it to find somebody who’s your life partner.”