Rep. Jasmine Crockett clarifies ‘Hot Wheels’ remark about wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Abbott

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, refused to apologize for a nickname she gave Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently and clarified that it had nothing to do with his wheelchair disability.

While delivering remarks at the Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, Crockett decried the state of politics in her home state, referring to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

“We in these hot a– Texas streets…ya’ll know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a– mess,” said the congresswoman.

Crockett’s comment drew criticism from Republicans and disability rights groups. Crockett’s counterpart in the Texas congressional delegation, Republican Rep. Randy Weber, said he would file a censure resolution against the Democratic congresswoman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible,” Congressman Weber told Fox News.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott reacted to Crockett’s remarks during an interview on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity, “It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats…The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it.”

In a statement, Congresswoman Crockett clarified that her reference to Gov. Abbott had nothing to do with his disability, which was caused by a 1984 accident in which a tree fell on him while out on a run, causing permanent spinal damage.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition,” Crockett wrote on X. She continued, “I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.”

The Texas attorney and lawmaker added, “Literally, the next line I said was that he was a “Hot A** Mess,” referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.”

Crockett challenged her critics over her comments about Abbott to “Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries.” She added, “Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”