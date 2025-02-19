Rep. Jasmine Crockett explains why American voters may soon wish they still had ‘Sleepy Joe’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said voters may eventually have second thoughts about electing President Donald Trump, who has signed a dizzying number of executive orders upending the federal government and threatening trillions of dollars in funding.

When asked on “The View” about Trump’s solid approval rating four weeks into his administration and whether Democrats should become more “moderate” on policy issues, Crockett said the Democratic Party has to “do better at education,” particularly after the 2024 presidential election that saw Trump decidedly defeat former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“People don’t understand,” said the Democratic congresswoman, who, during the Wednesday interview, said President Trump is trying to “get rid of the Constitution … with a pen.”

To date, Trump has taken legally questionable actions, such as freezing federal funding for critical programs that have already been approved by law through the United States Congress. He has also moved to fire civil servant employees without cause and seize more executive control of federal agencies that have been outlined by law to be independent of the White House.

As Trump and his Republican Party aim to make major cuts to federal programs and services in an effort to cut government “waste” (and cover the budget costs of Trump’s proposed tax cuts), Crockett warned that the American public, particularly those who may have voted for Trump, may soon realize the implications.

“You will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more. You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicaid, your Medicare, goes away,” said Crockett. She continued, “You will understand as planes continue to fall out of the sky.”

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as Elon Musk listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

Referencing a disparaging nickname Trump used for former President Joe Biden, Crockett added, “Soon, you will understand why it’s important to maybe not have someone who is loud and ridiculous, and maybe Sleepy Joe is what we wanted because we could at least sleep at night.”

Congresswoman Crockett also talked about the influence of Project 2025 authors within Trump’s administration and the president’s name being mentioned more than 300 times in the conservative manifesto despite Trump saying he knew nothing about Project 2025 after some of its controversial proposals gained traction during the 2024 election. Ultimately, the majority of voters elected Trump, something Crockett said was a result of voters wanting “something different.”

“We know that, typically, when people are feeling it, especially in the economy, they tend to just go the other way. The problem is that this wasn’t the guy to fix anything. This is the guy that is the king of breaking things,” she argued.

As the Trump administration fights more than 60 lawsuits that have been filed in challenge to his many executive orders — including one filed by the National Urban League to combat Trump’s anti-DEI order — Crockett said Trump has “no respect for the law whatsoever.”

“People seem to be surprised that the first felon ever elected to the White House commits crimes or breaks the law,” said the congresswoman, in reference to Trump’s four criminal indictments that have been either dismissed or flatlined since he was elected back into the White House.

Crockett said Trump’s arbitrary approach to dispersing federal funds to certain agencies and programs despite already being appropriated by Congress is why she and Democrats should not trust Republicans in any “good faith” negotiations on the federal budget.

“Whose to say that if we … get some of the things that we feel like are good for the American people, that he won’t just do what he wants to do and ignore the stuff he doesn’t want to do,” she cautioned. “They have a Trump trifecta,” said Crockett, in reference to Republicans having control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

She added, “Y’all better figure it out.”