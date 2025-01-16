5 things you should know about Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Since entering office in January 2023, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has made headlines for her spirited remarks at congressional hearings and her strong rebuttals to claims made by her Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill.

Crockett is now in her second term as a member of the House of Representatives, and she’s already become one of the most effective and sought-after members of Congress.

The 43-year-old congresswoman recently made headlines yet again after clashing with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace over an amendment to reinstate the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Mace appeared to physically threaten Crockett, shouting that they could “take it outside.” No matter her now frequent run-ins with Republicans, Rep. Crockett remains unbothered by the throws of nasty politics — one could even argue she embraces it.

“Every day that I walk in the halls, regardless of whatever rhetoric they put out about me, I am a very serious lawmaker,” she said at the 2025 MLK Breakfast hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. “At the same time, if you threaten me, you will find out.”

Here are some things you may not know about Jasmine Crockett and how her ascent in national politics came to be.

Crockett has been an attorney for over 15 years

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The outspoken congresswoman is licensed to practice law in Texas, Arkansas and in any federal courts. She obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Houston and earned a B.A. in Business Administration from Rhodes College.

Crockett’s passion for social justice was ignited after she and other Rhodes College students were victims of a hate crime. She and others were the recipients of racist hate mail.

When beginning her legal career, she spent time serving as a criminal defense attorney and public defender. She previously worked in the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office, where she defended juveniles and worked to prevent them from being incarcerated.

Crockett’s law school alma mater celebrated her election to Congress, which marked the first African-American graduate of the University of Houston Law Center to serve in the House in the school’s 75-year history.

Jasmine Crockett is a longtime champion of voting rights

Rep. Crockett has been making noise in legislative halls long before she was elected to Congress. In fact, as a member of the Texas State House of Representatives, Crockett notably boycotted the state legislative body alongside other Democrats in order to prevent a Republican majority from passing a restrictive Texas bill in 2020.

Crockett and other Texas Democrats also cross-countried to Washington, D.C., to support Democrats in Congress in pushing federal voting rights reform. She has particularly championed for the preservation voting rights for people of color.

Since being elected to Congress to representing Texas’ Dallas-based 30th district, Crockett has introduced bills that would “create online voter registration and same-day voter registration, increase ballot drop boxes, codify drive-thru voting and allow voters who will turn 18 in time for the general election to be able to vote in the primary,” reported CNN.

Emerging influential Democrat

(Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Though she is only in her second term as a congresswoman, Rep. Crockett is emerging as an influential and powerful Democrat on Capitol Hill. She is a member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives. She also recently became the ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight.

While many of the 535 members of Congress are often competing for air time and attention from the media, Crockett quickly became a mainstay on cable news programs. She was also notably tapped to be a surrogate for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, giving even more legitimacy to her influence within the Democratic Party.

Crockett is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Jasmine Crockett proudly embraces her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., which she joined in Spring 2009 for the Magnolia Alumnae Chapter in Arkansas. Her line number is deuce.

“Deltas always stand on business,” said Crockett in a 2024 video for Watch The Yard. “I was drawn to Delta because … they’ve always been about social action. They’ve been about changing the environments around them.”

Crockett’s father, Pastor Joseph Crockett, is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., which is the brother organization of Delta Sigma Theta. As a result, Jasmine Crockett said she “grew up with a bunch of Ques and Deltas my entire life.”

Crockett told CNN in 2021 that she received a lot of support from her sorority sisters over the years. Some have worked with her on the campaign trail, while others rallied at the Texas Capitol during hearings for voting rights legislation.

The Texas Congressman takes sisterhood very seriously. She has often lifted up two legendary members of the sorority: Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress, and Barbara Jordan, the Texas Legislature’s first elected Black member.

Crockett was the first Black female Democrat to play in a Congressional baseball game.

In June 2023, Crockett made history when she became the very first Black female Democrat to play in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The congressional baseball game, a tradition dating back to 1909, raises money for charity. This year’s game raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center, Washington Nationals Philanthropies, and the local Major League Baseball team’s charity.

Since the inception of the annual baseball tradition for Capitol Hill 114 years ago, no Democratic Black woman has suited up to play a game of baseball alongside congressional colleagues. The first Black woman to play in the baseball game was former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love of Utah in 2018.