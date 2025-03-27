CBS renews ‘Watson’ starring Morris Chestnut for second season 

If Morris Chestnut on the CBS show “Watson” is your jam, then you’re about to be very happy. The medical drama starring Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson has been renewed for a second season, midway through its first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The early renewal owes to the wonderful ratings the show has been receiving thus far as audiences seem to enjoy the medical drama with built-in detective and crime elements littered about.

Watson is, of course, the friend of the late Sherlock Holmes. The show’s premise follows Dr. Watson, who has returned back to his medical practice in Pittsburgh after the death of his friend, Holmes. The good doctor and his staff treat patients with abnormal and out-of-the-ordinary disorders.

The show has been a boon for ratings. According to THR, the show debuted to 9.58 million viewers and averaged nearly 7 million viewers per episode. Of the 18.7 million viewers across platforms who have tuned in over the last five-week span, 7 million have been via the Paramount+ streaming platform, the most for any original show this season.

While Morris Chestnut is the star and titular character—he is also an executive producer—the cast is filled out by Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendell, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes.

For Chestnut, “Watson,” follows a stellar and lengthy film and television career that includes classic movies like “Boyz N The Hood,” “The Best Man,” and television series like “Rosewood,” “V,” “Reasonable Doubt,” “Diarra from Detroit,” and the series/story concluding finale series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Along with “Watson,” CBS has also renewed other shows for an additional season including “Elsbeth,” “FBI,” “The Neighborhood,” “Matlock,” and others.