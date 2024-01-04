Morris Chestnut to star as Watson in Sherlock Holmes-inspired series

Morris Chestnut is taking on an iconic literary character in his latest series. According to Variety, the actor will play Dr. John Watson in an upcoming show that just got a straight-to-series order at CBS.

“Watson” will center on the famous companion to Sherlock Holmes, characters from the mind of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The drama is described as a “contemporary” story set one year after Holmes’ death “at the hands of his archnemesis Moriarty.” The show will follow Watson as he resumes “his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders,” per the official logline.

Morris Chestnut will play the title role in the CBS series “Watson.” Above, Chestnut attends the “Diarra From Detriot” premiere in June 2023 at the Tribeca Festival in New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though,” the logline continues. “Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.”

“Watson” is expected to air during the 2024-2025 television season, with Chestnut not only starring but also executive producing. Craig Sweeny is the series creator, showrunner and executive producer. Larry Teng also executive produces and is set to direct the first episode. As Variety reported, Sweeny and Teng have an overall deal at CBS Studios.

Entertainment

“We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment shared in a statement sent to the outlet. “Craig Sweeny’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries.”

