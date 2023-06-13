Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole marries Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes

The Slutty Vegan chain founder gave the public a glimpse of her glamorous upscale nuptials, held at Atlanta's St. Regis Hotel on June 10.

The “Slutty Vegan” is officially a married woman.

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole married Derrick Hayes, CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, during a glamorous wedding on June 10 at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta. Their big day featured 300 guests, R&B hitmaker turned pastor Montell Jordan as officiant, gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who opened the ceremony with a praise and worship melody, and an abundance of pink, including the groom’s tuxedo. At the reception, two cakes and both vegan and meat meal options were served.

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes kiss during their wedding as officiant Montell Jordan looks on at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Cole told People magazine the day was of great significance, not just for herself and new hubby Hayes, but for her entire family.

“It’s a dream come true because I’m doing something that no one in my family has ever done,” she said. “To be the first to have a wedding is a big deal. I’m breaking generational patterns and creating a new one.”

Hayes added how important marriage was for him and Cole and their growing family unit.

“I’m looking forward to it because it allows me to raise my kids in an environment I want to see them in,” he said. “I believe everyone wants to be happy, and I’m seeing that true happiness come into my life.”

Their early June wedding date also held significance for the couple. The pair met three years ago on June 8 for a business meeting. Cole said they talked about politics and initially “connected as friends.” After they fell for each other, Hayes eventually proposed on June 2, 2022. The couple shares two children, 1-year-old daughter D Ella, and son Derrick Hayes Jr., 11 months. Hayes is also father to daughters Denver, 7, and Dallas, 9.

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes dance during their wedding at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While Hayes wore a custom pale pink tuxedo by Miguel Wilson, the bride wore a custom strapless mermaid gown by Milano Di Rouge, a first for the lifestyle and apparel brand. According to People, the gown took four months to design and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, beaded lace over beaded mesh silk, six layers of tulle in its mermaid skirt, hand-sewn crystal rhinestones, and a chapel train as well as a detachable cathedral train.

“Milano Di Rouge had never designed a wedding dress before,” the brand’s founder, Milan Harris, told People. “We didn’t know how we were going to make it happen, but we knew we were going to do whatever it took to design the perfect dress for Pinky.”

The blush, ivory, and gold color palette was seen throughout the decor, including the lush flowers, long fringe cascading from the ceiling, and stemware. Both Cole and Hayes donned new looks for the reception, where the menu included herb-roasted shrimp, cheese-stuffed chicken and salmon, pan-roasted maitake mushrooms with truffles, and vegan Roman gnocchi.

Cole said it was “a fairytale, a Cinderella wedding,” and Hayes said it was “a dream come true.”

