Rep. Jasmine Crockett gets hilariously pranked on the ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, did her best not to “pop off” during an expected “hostile” call that turned out to be a prank on Friday morning. The popular Texas congresswoman had no idea she was on national syndicated radio when she received a call from a man who claimed to be the president of Our Black Businesses, or OBB, named Terrence.

“How did you get my number?” Crockett said at the start of the 6-minute call.

Terrence, who was really comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” told the 43-year-old attorney and lawmaker that he got her number from civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, whom Crockett has worked with in the past.

“I wanted to give you a call because here at OBB, we got a bit of a problem now. We were about to get an award from the Dallas Morning News,” said the fictional Terrence before Crockett congratulated him on the fabricated honor.

“Well, no, we didn’t get it,” Terrence interjected, explaining that the award that came with a $2 million grant was revoked because of comments made by Crockett, who has distinguished herself in Congress for being quite the wordsmith–most notably calling Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “beach blonde, bad-built, butch body.”

“The problem is we was denied that, and they saying they denied us for some stupid s–t that you said on TV,” said Nephew Tommy, posing as “Terrence.”

Clearly taken aback by the accusation (and likely the use of an expletive), Crockett replied, “I’m sorry, what?”

Terrence clarified, “We was gonna help a lot of businesses with this, but some s–t that you said on TV and now they hesitant on giving Black organizations any kind of funds.”

Attempting to keep her cool, Congresswoman Crockett assured him, “It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” adding, “It’s probably something that Trump done said.” However, Nephew Tommy continued to escalate the prank call, saying, “At the end of the day, we need you not to say nothing for the next four years because this is going to create a big problem.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 22: Radio personality Nephew Tommy speaks during a live broadcast at the State Farm Color Full Lives Art Gallery during the 2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)

Crockett then tried to direct the caller to her staff and said that she would have a talk with Crump for giving out her number. Continuing to antagonize Crockett, Nephew Tommy said, “I’m trying to get you to be quiet..some of these Republicans is good white folks, you know what I’m saying? Taken back, the congresswoman said, “Oh! Oh, well, name them for me.”

Attempting to redirect the conversation to find a solution, Crockett assured the caller that she wanted “all my Black businesses to survive and thrive. However, when she asked if there was “anything that we can do,” she was interrupted again by the caller demanding her to share what she has done for Black businesses. Crockett said she has done a “ton” and referenced working with the Biden administration to secure business contracts with Black businesses. She said she also worked closely with her local Black Chamber of Business.

Crockett then tried to end the call, telling him, “I would love to bring you and your organization into the fold, but…I gotta go…you can call my office, and my staff can help you.” Nephew Tommy replied, “Now you ain’t got time for Black people. You ain’ got time to talk to me.”

The always outspoken congresswoman admitted the call was “getting a little bit more hostile than I typically like to deal with.” She continued, “If you’ve seen me, I know how to pop off and I don’t want to pop off because I understand your frustration.”

Sympathizing with the caller, Crockett said, “You’re talking about losing $2 million. So I get it. I would rather be productive and figure out how we can get that money back for you. I know people at Dallas Morning News, and so hopefully…I can assist you with that, but I can assure you that money doesn’t have anything to do with me and anything that I’ve said.”

After Nephew Tommy continued to belabor his points about Crockett’s public statements, the U.S. representative said, “I don’t want to fight. It sounds like you want to fight.” She added, “But listen, as a public servant, I am really trying to serve the people. So just tell me how it is that I can help you instead of fighting with me.”

Eventually, Nephew Tommy let it out the bag that Crockett was actually being pranked on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” to which the congresswoman said, “What?! Do you know how crazy my life is and you out here playing on my phone? Like seriously? Like I got people coming left and right complaining about everything under the sun and you all here playing my phone.“

The congresswoman added, “This is not what I needed.”

You can listen to the entire segment below.